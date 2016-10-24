Attempted theft results in arrest

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported a landowner called the sheriff's office stating he encountered a male on his property attempting to steal a tire off of a vehicle. Deputies

arrived on scene and observed the male suspect.The man had one of the landowners vehicles jacked up and was in the process of attempting to remove the tire.

During the investigation, deputies observed a catalytic converter and an exhaust pipe lying next

to suspect's vehicle and inside the vehicle was an electric Sawzall cutting tool.

The man was arrested and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.