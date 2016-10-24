Attempted theft results in arrest
LITTLE FALLS—A 32-year-old Dalbo man was arrested Friday for allegedly being involved in a theft at a property located off Haven Road, south of Little Falls in Morrison County.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported a landowner called the sheriff's office stating he encountered a male on his property attempting to steal a tire off of a vehicle. Deputies
arrived on scene and observed the male suspect.The man had one of the landowners vehicles jacked up and was in the process of attempting to remove the tire.
During the investigation, deputies observed a catalytic converter and an exhaust pipe lying next
to suspect's vehicle and inside the vehicle was an electric Sawzall cutting tool.
The man was arrested and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.