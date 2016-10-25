Perspectives will be offered from speakers Roger Moe, former majority leader of the Minnesota Senate; and Steve Sviggum, former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The event is free and open to the public. The forum is presented by The Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government.

"We are pleased to bring these two most experienced and respected public servants to Central Lakes College to give the people of the Brainerd lakes area an opportunity to know and understand how the legislative process worked in the last three decades of the 20th Century and how it compares to the current and recent past Minnesota Legislature," said Steve Wenzel, who serves as executive director of the Rosenmeier Center, in the release. "It was my privilege to serve in the Legislature with both Moe and Sviggum. I knew them to be individuals of great integrity and ability. Minnesota is a better state today because of their dedicated public service."