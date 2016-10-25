Sheriff's Corner: Stay safe this Halloween

We would like to share some safety tips provide by the Children's Safety Commission, specifically for Halloween.

For parents

• Discourage the use of masks on your children. Masks make it hard for children to see what's around them, including cars. Makeup is a better alternative.

• Costumes should fit properly to prevent trips and falls. Avoid oversized shoes, high heels, long dresses or capes. Select costumes with bright colors to increase your child's visibility. Add reflective tape to costumes, if possible.

• Provide your child with a flashlight. A cellphone is a good idea if you have one.

• Draw a map outlining the route they should follow and set a curfew.

• Tell your children not to eat anything until they get home.

• Start trick-or-treating early before it gets too dark.

For children and youth

• Carry a white bag or pillowcase for your candy, or add some reflective tape.

• Always travel in groups. Be sure there are at least three of you at all times.

• Don't visit houses that are not well lit. Never go inside a stranger's house. • Walk on the sidewalk whenever possible. If there's no sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing traffic. Don't crisscross back and forth across the street. Never cross between parked cars; always cross at crosswalks, street corners or intersections.

• Don't eat your treats before you get home. When home, ask your parents to look through your treats with you to make sure everything is OK.

For Homeowners: • Turn on outdoor lights and replace burnt-out bulbs. • Remove items from your yard or porch that might trip a child.

• Sweep wet leaves from your steps and sidewalk.

• Use alternatives to candles in your pumpkins, such as a flashlight or battery-operated candle. If you do use a candle, never leave it unattended.

For drivers

• Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more like to be trick or treating.

• Watch out for children, many of whom may be wearing costumes with masks that make it difficult for them to see. Children are excited; they may dart out in traffic.

• Remember that costumes can limit a child's vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle.

• Reduce your distractions and stay alert.

• Remember to enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully. Proceed with caution.

• Never drink and drive!

Again this year, we would like to invite you to our 5th Annual Trick Or Treat with the Sheriff's Office event held Monday, October 31 from 4-7 PM located in the parking lot on the east side of the courthouse across from the Dairy Queen. Children will receive a treat bag with coloring books and safety tips.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: by email at tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; by phone at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677; or by mail or in person at Cass County Sheriff's Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN, 56484.