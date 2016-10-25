The advanced party arrived late Wednesday night and set up the ranges and living quarters for the rest of the soldiers that arrived around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

"The opportunity to train at Camp Ripley is part 38 Canadian Brigade Group's strategy to enable unit commanders more dedicated training time as opposed to spending more time travelling to Canadian training bases further away. We had 2 full days to complete our training up to Level 3 Live Fire Training and a Night Shoot," said Capt. George Romick, unit public affairs representative for the LSSR. T

he soldiers from both units met their training aims and completed their personal weapons training on the C7 service rifle, M203 grenade launcher, C9 light machine gun, C6 heavy machine gun, and 9mm service pistol. Both units all so conducted gas hut training.

Both units bring down their own vehicles to Camp Ripley as this gives the soldiers to the opportunity to keep up their driving skills.

The soldiers from the LSSR and 18 Service Company always enjoy coming to Camp Ripley to train as it gives them the maximum training value that they may not get in Canada. The value of going from Thunder Bay to Camp Ripley is evident in the high spirits and morale that have been seen among the troops.

"The training facilities here at Camp Ripley are first rate and have the added advantage of being relatively close to our home station in Thunder Bay. This allows us to maximize our training time over travel time. The Minnesota National Guard has also been very happy to let us use their facilities," said Lt. Col. David Ratz, commanding officer of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment.

38 Canadian Brigade Group is an Army Reserve Formation of 3 Canadian Division, headquartered in Winnipeg Manitoba, with units throughout Northwestern Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Capt. G.J. (George) Romick, OStJ, CD, is unit public affairs representative, Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, Department of National Defence/Government of Canada.