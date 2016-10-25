Answer: Motorists and pedestrians should watch out for one another. The fall months are the deadliest months for pedestrians as the amount of daylight is reduced.

So far this year, preliminary figures show 42 pedestrians were killed. Last year, 41 pedestrians were killed and 904 were injured, compared with 17 deaths and 837 injuries in 2014.

A pedestrian standing curbside and who is not in the crosswalk or intersection is not considered a "crossing pedestrian." Pedestrians must not enter a crosswalk if a vehicle is approaching and it is impossible for the driver to stop. There is no defined distance that a pedestrian must abide by before entering the crosswalk; use common sense.

• Drivers must stop for crossing pedestrians at marked crosswalks and at all intersections without crosswalks or stop lights.

• Pedestrians must obey traffic signs and signals at all intersections that have them.

• Vehicles stopped for pedestrians can proceed once the pedestrian has completely crossed the lane in front of the stopped vehicle.

• When a vehicle is stopped at an intersection to allow pedestrians to cross the roadway, drivers of other vehicles approaching from the rear must not pass the stopped vehicle.

• With Halloween right around the corner, this is a great reminder in reducing the chances of being involved in a pedestrian/vehicle type crash.

• Read full statute: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/?id=169.21

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson, Minnesota State Patrol, 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811; on Twitter @MSPPIO_NE; or by email at neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.