Pets of the Week
Smokey and Abby are both male Guinea pigs looking for a loving forever home together. They are a bonded pair that need each other. They are very friendly and like to get attention. Smokey is the bigger tricolored guy. He is a bit more jumpy than Abby and can be harder to catch. Once you hold him he loves to be petted.
Glenda is a 4-year-old, 35-pound Water Spaniel mix. She came to HART as a stray and is looking for a forever home! Glenda is very cute and lots of fun when she gets excited! She came to us with some odd patches of hair loss, which will hopefully grow back over time. Glenda is a nice medium size and will make a great friend!
