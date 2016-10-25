Pets of the Week

Glenda is a 4-year-old, 35-pound Water Spaniel mix. She came to HART as a stray and is looking for a forever home! Glenda is very cute and lots of fun when she gets excited! She came to us with some odd patches of hair loss, which will hopefully grow back over time. Glenda is a nice medium size and will make a great friend!

For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.