New York Mills to host Halloween party

This event is free to attend and while costumes are encouraged, they are not required. Children under 8 years of age must bring an adult.

The Central Minnesota Credit Union branch in New York Mills and the City's Civic and Commerce Association are sponsoring the event. Available after the party, Moonlight Bowling is at Mills Lanes starting at 7 p.m. for all ages. Contact Mills Lanes at 218-385-3691 for more information.

For more information on the Kids' Halloween Costume Party, visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call the center at 218-385-3339.