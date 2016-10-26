Brainerd lakes area Halloween round-up

Brainerd/Baxter

Cub Foods to host children up to age 12

Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter will host the annual No Tricks, All Treats Halloween Party from 4-6 p.m. today, Oct. 27. Children up to age 12 can come in costume for candy, nutritious treats and games.

Brainerd Dispatch to host trick-or-treaters

A Spooktacular Halloween event will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday at the Brainerd Dispatch, 506 James St., Brainerd.

Halloween at Good Samaritan Society Brainerd campuses

GSS Woodland, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, will welcome trick-or-treaters from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday.

Any freewill offerings of bagged candy will be gratefully accepted.

GSS Bethany, 804 Wright St., welcomes trick-or-treaters to stop by for hot chocolate from 6:30 to 7 pm.

Diamond Willow welcomes trick-or-treaters

BAXTER—Diamond Willow, 14396 Grand Oaks Drive, Baxter, will be open for trick-or-treaters from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Culver's to offer special and House of Mystery

BAXTER—Culver's will offer a Halloween special of $1 kids' meals from 4-7 p.m. Monday and Sonja's House of Mystery.

Trunk or treat at Christ Lutheran

Christ Lutheran Church, 13815 Cherrywood Drive, Baxter, will host a trunk or treat event from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Trunk or treat at Faith Baptist

Faith Baptist Church will have a trunk or treat activity from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

There will be candy, hayrides, hot cocoa and more. The church address is 229 28th St. SE, Brainerd.

Crosby

CRMC trick-or-treating open for children 10 and under

Children ages 10 and under are invited to trick or treat along the spooktacular hallways of the Care Center at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby from 6-7 p.m. Monday. Use the main entrance of the Care Center off of Highway 210.

Crosslake

Haunted Village open

The Haunted Village will be open from dark until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Crosslake Historic Log Village and will include an interactive walk through the village.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children age 16 and younger.

For more information, call 218-839-2514. Proceeds benefit the continued tradition of the Crosslake Historic Log Village.

Crosslake Community Center party planned

An annual Children's Halloween Party will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Crosslake Community Center. Kids can come in costume for kid-friendly games and activities.

Trunk and Treat at Crosslake Lutheran Church

Crosslake Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk & Treat event from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday. Children will trunk and treat vehicles decorated in the church parking lot and then go into the fellowship hall for Halloween games and activities. Food will be available.

Nisswa

19th annual Haunted Barn and Hay Rides planned

The Nisswa Fire Department will host its 19th annual Haunted Barn and Hay Rides from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at the Zimmerman farm featuring a hayride through the woods and tour of the old barn.

The "not scary-no live spooks" portion will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with the "scary" part happening from 7-9 p.m.

Freewill donations will be accepted.

Trixie to host party at CCC

Trixie will be hosting a "Happy" Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Christ Community Church in Nisswa. There will be games, candy, food and prizes.

Pequot Lakes

Supervalu party planned Thursday

Pequot Lakes Supervalu will host its annual No Tricks, All Treats Halloween Party from 4-6 p.m. today, Thursday. Children up to age 12 can come in costume for candy, nutritious treats and games.

Echo Publishing to hand out candy

Echo Publishing will hand out candy to children from 3-5 p.m. Monday at the office on West Lake Street, near the school.

4-H Funfest planned Monday

The Pequot Lakes Eagles 4-H Club will host a 4-H Halloween Funfest from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Trailside Center at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church as a fundraiser for the Lakes Area Food Shelf.

Entry for games is a $1 donation to the food shelf. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary to hand out goodie bags

The Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary will give Halloween bags filled with goodies to kids from 4:30 p.m. until gone Monday from the back doors of the Legion on the building's west side.

Pine River

Children's Halloween party set for Friday

Good Samaritan Society in Pine River will host its annual Children's Halloween Party from 3-5 p.m. Friday.

Haunted house open Monday

A haunted house will be open from 6-8 p.m. Monday across from the Pine River Library. Admission is $2.