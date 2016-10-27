Rosenmeier Forum focuses on a fix for Minnesota's politics

Held at Central Lakes College's Chalberg Theatre, the latest Rosenmeier Forum featured Roger Moe, former DFL Majority Leader in the Senate from 1981 to 2003, and Steve Sviggum, a Republican who served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007.

Sviggum spoke first, beginning with an "inside story" on the inner workings of the Legislature.

In 1999, in Sviggum's first year as speaker, then-majority leader Tim Pawlenty was new on the job and had a disagreement with Gov. Jesse Ventura over tax cuts. Republicans were pushing for across the board cuts, with Moe and Ventura resisting.

Pawlenty called Ventura "the weenie of tax cuts" and later said "even a good Navy SEAL knows you don't leave anybody behind enemy lines," Sviggum remembered.

Ventura was not amused. He walked over from the Capitol to where Sviggum and Pawlenty had their office and sat them down for a meeting.

During one moment of that meeting, Ventura pinned Pawlenty against the wall.

"He made his point a little physically," Sviggum said.

Sviggum said civility in politics had been fading away over the past 20 years or so, amid an increase in polarization.

"None of us have to think alike," Sviggum said.

Moe ethics regs, Moe problems

Moe said the Legislature in his day was mostly older or middle aged white men. There weren't a lot of differences in how they thought, Moe said.

The increased diversity nowadays better reflects Minnesotan society as a whole—but it also makes the legislature more complicated since people have differing perspectives.

There was less transparency in the Legislature's days of yore, he said. Committee meetings were held in private, and only certain votes were recorded for public review.

"Those days are gone," Moe said.

While ethics laws have their benefits, they had the side effect of discouraging congenial, frank interaction amongst legislative colleagues, he said. The legislative process is "all about human interaction", and the less social legislators are amongst themselves, the more polarized the environment becomes, Moe said.

Local governments like city councils function better because their members know each other and live in the same communities. Legislators now commute from their hometowns and go back each night from St. Paul rather than staying together and socializing after-hours, he said.

Q and A

Coincidentally, Minnesota's currently serving legislative leaders had gotten into an spat earlier the same day.

Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Kurt Daudt, a Republican from Crown, said Gov. Mark Dayton, a DFLer, should resign if prices increases associated with MNsure aren't fixed. He also said Dayton had exhibited a "dereliction of leadership" on the issue.

A spokesperson for Dayton said he wouldn't dignify Daudt's "temper tantrum" with a response, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

Asked about it during the question and answer part of the forum, Sviggum and Moe were reluctant to touch Dayton and Daudt's fracas specifically. However, they did offer solutions on how to make the Legislature more civil generally.

Moe suggested leaders delegating the work of hashing out compromises down to subordinates, as was done in his time in St. Paul. Let rank and file members in conference committees do the negotiating, and save the leadership's time for things the committees don't agree on, he said .

"You put your best five out against their best five, like a big basketball game," he said. "And then, you let them go to work."

On elections, Sviggum suggested trying to get better engagement of voters with the caucus stage, or shifting Minnesota to a primary rather than a caucus. That way, more people will support candidates once they're picked, he said.

In response to another audience question, the two former leaders also faced off again on the issue of whether to move Minnesota to a unicameral Legislature, having opposed each other when there was bill on the subject in 1999. A unicameral legislature would consist of one governing body rather than having both a House and a Senate run things.

Sviggum said he initially supported the bill just because he wanted to curry favor with Ventura, who was a big fan of the unicameral idea. However, as he learned more about the proposal, he gradually came to support it based on its intrinsic merits: it could make government smaller and more efficient. A unicameral legislature also helps increase accountability in that lawmakers can't blame the other body for things they vote for but that their constituents don't support, Sviggum said.

Moe countered by saying American government was designed to be slow and deliberative with checks and balances on power. Unicameral legislatures make it too easy, he said, and states who moved to a unicameral legislature came to regret it.

Crow Wing County Republicans chair Doug Kern asked Moe and Sviggum what they thought about "Sharia law creeping into society."

Sviggum said he didn't see it creeping into Minnesota specifically, although had "heard of other states" where that was the case.

"We're one people here in this country, we live under one law," he said.

The law should uniformly apply to all Americans, not "different segments" he said.

He added that Americans should be welcoming of all peoples and nationalities.

Moe said people had the freedom to choose their religion and to live by that religion's tenets.

He said all "legitimate" religions had the same moral foundation, although there were some that are not "legitimate." The Minnesota of today is not that of our parents and grandparents, he said—it's becoming more and more diverse.

"The more we understand one another and learn about one another, the healthier we're going to be as a state," he said. "But if we listen to some of the negative rhetoric, if we let our fears overcome our basic belief in ourselves and our fellow people, then we end up splintered, and we're less."