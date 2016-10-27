Curtis and Loretta's new musical program to perform

Curtis Teague and Loretta Simonet are known for their vocal harmonies, along with their skill on several stringed instruments, including folk harp, mandocello, guitars, and claw hammer banjo. "When There's Good to Be Done," presents story-songs of courage, resilience, kindness and determination inspired from stories of real-life people, mostly Minnesotans who have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges in their lives, and come out stronger for the journey, it stated in a press release on the event. The songs Simonet wrote about show the audience there are ordinary people who are extraordinary.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.

For the complete schedule of Legacy funded events at Kitchigami Libraries, visit the Kitchigami Regional Library website at www.krls.org and click on Legacy Events.

Curtis and Loretta also will perform:

• 3 p.m. Monday, Humphrey Manor in Wadena,

• 11 a.m. Tuesday, Margaret Welch Memorial Library in Longville,

• 11 a.m. Wednesday, Pequot Lakes Community Library,

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Lutheran Church in Cass Lake,

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Crosslake Area Library,

• 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Walker Public Library,

• 1 p.m. Nov. 4, Good Samaritan Society in Blackduck,

• 6 p.m. Nov. 4, Bemidji Public Library,

• 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Warehouse in Pine River.