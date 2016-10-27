Four fire calls send out firefighters
The Brainerd Fire Department had a busy Thursday morning and responded to four calls—all before noon.
The first call was at 2:57 a.m. to Oak Crest Manor, 2106 Spruce Drive, for a fire alarm. Firefighters investigated and determined it to be a faulty alarm. The second call was at 3:51 a.m. to the Harmony House, 218 SW Ninth Street, for a fire alarm. Firefighters determined the alarm to be unfounded.
The third call was at 10:32 a.m. to Lake Country Apartments, 1953 S Eighth St., for a fire alarm. Firefighters were canceled en route. The last call was an alarm at 11:45 a.m., at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N Third St. Firefighters were canceled en route.