Flu season is here: Vaccinations can help prevent the spread

Vaccinations are available as part of a complete preventative health care visit through the Child and Teen Checkups program for Crow Wing County residents age 20 and younger who are enrolled in Medical Assistance.

"Child and Teen Checkups provide a great opportunity for parents to not only protect their kids against getting the flu this flu season, but keep kids healthy all year long by getting regular checkups," stated Denise Sjodin, Crow Wing County public health nurse and Child and Teen Checkups outreach coordinator, in a news release.

Flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and extreme tiredness. The flu can also lead to more serious conditions in those who are more susceptible, such as the very young, the elderly, or those with compromised lung health.

"Symptoms tend to come on quickly, and by the time the flu hits, a person has likely already infected others," Sjodin said in the release. "To prevent the spread of this disease, we recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible."

To schedule a flu vaccination and wellness visit for a child, teen or young adult on MA, contact a participating provider and ask for a Child and Teen Checkups visit. Adults and those not eligible for a Child and Teen Checkup should contact their medical provider or pharmacy about being vaccinated.

More information, including program qualifications and a current list of participating providers located in Crow Wing County can be found at www.ChildAndTeenCheckups.com, or by calling 877-724-1080.

Child and Teen Checkups promotes regular doctor visits, including health screenings, vaccinations and physicals, as well as vision exams and dental checkups, to assure health problems are diagnosed and treated early, before they become more complex and treatment becomes more costly.

The Child and Teen Checkups program is federally required by the Social Security Act and is administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and Crow Wing County.