Riverfront committee launches new website

In partnership with the city of Brainerd, Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority and consultant Short Elliott Hendrickson, the committee embarked on a multi-phased, multi-year effort to reconnect people to the Mississippi River and create places and opportunities for residents and visitors to access and enjoy the river. The focus is on a 2-mile section of the Mississippi River from Washington Street to Little Buffalo Creek.

The first year's focus is developing measurable goals, objectives, budgets, priorities, timelines and sources of funding for implementing design concepts identified in the city's Mississippi Riverfront Partnership Plan. By the end of 2016, it is the committee's goal to identify an initial project that can be funded and launched in 2017.

Visit www.brainerdriverfront.org for more information on the project.