The Center hosted a Candidates for Discussion and Donuts event Thursday in their great room. Attending the event were candidates Erin Wagner, House 10B; Josh Heintzeman, House 10A; Quinn Nystrom, House 10A; Gary Scheeler, Ward 3; Mark Cross, Baxter; Dale Parks, Brainerd at-large; Patrick Wussow, Brainerd at-large; Kevin Stunek, Brainerd at-large; Dave Badeaux, Ward 3; Charles Black Lance, school board; Tiffany Stenglein, Senate District 10; Kevin Goedker, candidate for Mayor of Brainerd; and Carrie Ruud, Senate District 10. (Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch)