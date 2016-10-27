New plant in northern Minnesota will create hundreds of jobs

Nolan, the DFLer who represents Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, says details are being finalized but that the new siding manufacturing plant will likely be built in Cook.

Louisiana Pacific officials could not be reached for comment.

The company already operates a siding plant in Two Harbors. Nolan says the new facility will bring more than 400 jobs.

"It's coming soon. They're just wrapping up some of the final considerations," Nolan said.

Nolan also touted the larger economic impact that the new plant could have in northern Minnesota by creating jobs in other fields like logging and trucking.

The company could receive nearly $50 million in taxpayer incentives for the project.

Nolan made the announcement at a small campaign rally in Brainerd.