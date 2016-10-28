1. Call meeting to order

2. Roll call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council Minutes from Oct. 18

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from Oct. 18

C. Approve City Council Special Minutes from Oct. 27

D. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

E. Authorize Contract Execution for Employee Dental Insurance Renewal

F. Appoint Ms. Brenda Brooks to the Receptionist/Cashier Position at Grade 4, Step 4 of the AFSCME Employee Schedule

G. Approve Taxi License for the Period Nov. 2, 2016 through June 30, 2017

H. Approve the Crow Wing County Classification to Non-Conservation and Future Sale Thereof for the Tax Forfeited Lot 4, Block 3 Pinewood Acres Parcel with the Outstanding Special Assessments Reaffirmed

I. Approve Amended Parks and Trails Supervisor Job Description

J. Approve the Purchase of the 2017 GMC Sierra from Nelson Auto Center, including accessories, for $33.899.04 and place the 2001 GMC Sonoma on the State of Minnesota Auction Site

K. Accept Cemetery Commission Minutes of Aug. 30

L. Accept Cemetery Commission Minutes of Sept. 9

M. Accept Cemetery Commission Minutes of Oct. 24

1. Approve Revised Baxter City Cemetery Regulations

N. Accept Architectural Review Commission Minutes from Oct. 28

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

8. City Administrator's Report

9. City Attorney's Report

10. Adjourn

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

Land Department Meeting Room

218 Washburn Avenue East, Backus

Call to Order.

a. Pledge of Allegiance.

b. Approval of Agenda for discussion. (Any requests to be heard not on

the proposed agenda are considered for inclusion at this time).

Robert Yochum — County Administrator.

a. Consent Agenda.

Public Hearings.

a. Continued Cart-Way Hearing of Tuesday, October 4, 2016 — Josh Stevenson.

b. Amendments to Sheriff's Office Portable Audio/Video Recorders Policy — Erick Hoglund, Brad Rittgers.

Scott Wilson — HRA Executive Director.

a. Receive & file Cass County HRA audit fiscal year ending December 31, 2015.

b. Approve reimbursement of HRA per diem and mileage expenses for 2016 in the amount of $6,250.

c. Approve annual contribution January 2017 — December 2017.

Josh Stevenson- Human Resource Director.

a. Recommended adjustments to 2017 budget requests.

b. Report back on AMC Dist. II Meeting of Oct. 26, 2016.

David Enblom — Highway Engineer.

a. Approve Resolution No. 41-16 on final payment contract #59808 SAP011-598-008 culvert

replacement on CR107.

b. Approve Resolution No. 42-16 CSAH 77 Right-of-Way Plat.

c. Approve the Cass County Surveyor's contract with Northern Engineering & Consulting Inc. at a rate of $80/hour, not to exceed $36,000 beginning January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017.

John Ringle — ESD Director.

a. BWSR One Watershed One Plan- Leech Lake River.

b. Buffer Law implementation.

Tim Richardson — Central Services Director.

a. Adopt parking plan for staff and public parking designations at the Walker Crtse. Campus.

b. Authorize utilizing an NJPA Intern for Next Generation 911 updates, daily GIS needs and IT assistance.

Confirm upcoming meeting schedule.

Adjourn.

Consent agenda

1. Approve board minutes of Oct. 18, 2016.

2. Approve Auditor warrants dated Oct. 13, 2016 in the amount of $1,527,285.13.

3. Approve Auditor manual correction warrants dated October, 2016 in the amount of $149,451.16.

4. Approve Auditor warrants dated Oct. 20, 2016 in the amount of $279,404.13.

5. Approve HHVS Auditor warrants dated Oct. 21, 2016 in the amount of $179,621.23.

6. Approve HHVS Auditor warrants dated Oct. 21, 2016 in the amount of $211,364.85.

7. Approve personnel items.

8. Approve licenses — Tobacco, 3.2 Beer, Liquor, Gambling, etc.

9. Authorize payments: Bemidji Steel Co. Inc. in the amount of $76.38; Jerry's Hauling & Crane Inv.#134 in the amount of $1,575; RW Electric, Inc. in the amount of $15,000; All Integrated Solutions in the amount of $169.49; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv.# 5704 in the amount of $1,500;Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv. PLU#1 in the amount of $2,575.00; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv.#PLU#2 in the amount of $700; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inc.#PlumL#2 in the amount of $700; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv.PlumL#2 in the amount of $2,000; Leech Lake Lumber Inv.#1610-306768 in the amount of $14,492.48; Gardiner Hardware & Furniture in the amount of $586.14(source of funds from Capital Fund — Garages & Capital Outlay Bldgs.).

10. Receive & file - HHVS Cash Account Balance Comparison and Child Service Costs.

11. Award contract quote to Northfork Boulders not to exceed $120 per hour for snow plowing Cass County Land Department Buildings.

12. Receive & file Cass County Agricultural Assoc. budget request in the amount of $5,000 the 2017 appropriation.

13. Approve quote for delivery and spread of gravel on a Timber Access Road/Snoway One Snowmobile Trail in Section 27-136-31 (Moose Lake Township) in the amount of $760 Northfork Excavating.

14. Report - Department head performance evaluations of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 had been concluded that HHVS Director — Reno Wells, County Assessor — Mark Peterson, County Auditor-Treasurer — Sharon Anderson, Chief Financial Officer — Sandra Norikane, ESD Director — John Ringle, County Engineer — David Enblom, Land Commissioner — Kirk Titus , MIS Director — Tim Richardson, Human Resource Director Josh Stevenson, and County Administrator Robert Yochum achieves the requirements of their positions.

15. Receive & file - Assessor's Office 3rd quarter 2016 foreclosure report and summary.

16. Approve Pillager School Law Enforcement Agreement with Sheriff's Office during the school year (36 weeks)NTE $11,520.

17. Request from MN DNR to use county managed land to conduct a study to predict the locations of wood duck breeding habitat.

18. Receive & file 2016 Secure Rural Schools Act (RAC) Projects (Sentence to Serve) preliminary approval $23,318.

19. Memorandum of Understanding with National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) and Cass County HHVS for hosting contracting services.

20. Approve CMHS Services Agreement for 2017 with Trimin Systems, Inc. for HHVS Agency Collections System and Social Welfare System computer systems maintenance and support.

21. Approve - HHVS purchase of service contracts from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016 — Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota.

22. Receive & file — 3rd quarter ESD Planning and Zoning Activity.

23. Receive & file - Timber auction results of Oct. 27, 2016 totaling 6,389.00 cords plus 101.00 mbf saw timber totaling $214,132.77.

Items on the Consent Agenda are reviewed in total by the County Board and may be approved through one motion. Any item of the Consent Agenda may be removed by any Commissioner for separate consideration.

Curriculum Committee Meeting

Pillager Board of Education

Meets 7:15 a.m. Wednesday

Superintendent's Office

I. Call to Order

II. Math Curriculum Update

III. MS and HS Math Courses and Sequencing

IV. National Honor Society Information

V. College In Schools (CIS) Update

VI. Science Curriculum

VII. Schoology Update

VIII. MeTier and ICU Update

IX. Elementary Technology Plan and Curriculum

X. Request for Information

XI. Adjourn

Crow Wing County meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Law Library Board of Trustees Annual Meeting, Judicial Center, Law Library

10 a.m. Friday, Family Services Collaborative Governance Board, Washington Educational Services Building, Board Room

10 a.m. Friday, Timber Sale, Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1

9 a.m. Nov. 7, Technology Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

10 a.m. Nov. 7, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

1 p.m. Nov. 7, Extension Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room