Search efforts continue for missing canoeist
FEDERAL DAM—Authorities continue to search for the 66-year-old Federal Dam man who went missing Tuesday night after his canoe overturned on the east side of Leech Lake in the area of Sugar Point.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office received the call at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday and began search efforts immediately at the scene and have continued to search daily, with the assistance of several agencies including the Federal Dam Fire Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake DNR, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Lakes Area Dive Team and the Minnesota State Patrol.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the man was not found.