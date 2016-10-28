Halloween roundup listing

Brainerd/Baxter

Brainerd Dispatch to host trick-or-treaters

A Spooktacular Halloween event will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday at the Brainerd Dispatch, 506 James St., Brainerd.

Brainerd Police Department's annual Halloween safety event set

The Brainerd Police Department's annual Halloween safety event will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Brainerd Police Department is located at 225 East River Road in Brainerd. Children will get a chance to meet McGruff the Crime Dog and receive a trick or treat bag with a glow-in-the-dark necklace, safety information and candy. There will be a drawing for two stuffed McGruff toys. The winner's names will be posted on the police department's Facebook page after the event.

Trick-or-treaters will be able to access the event at the police department garage located on west side of the police department near Front Street. Parking is available on Front Street, in the parking lot north of the police department. All children are welcome. The event is intended to give area children the opportunity to trick-or-treat in a safe and friendly environment.

The Brainerd Fire Department will be greeting trick-or-treaters also at this same time, located just across the street from the police department. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department will also be hosting a Halloween event at the same time just down the street at 202 Laurel.

First Impressions Printing, Lakes Area Law Enforcement Association, Brainerd Patrolman's Association, National Child Safety Council, Brainerd Fire Department, Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association and Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department all helped sponsor the event.

Halloween at Good Samaritan Society Brainerd campuses

GSS Woodland, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, will welcome trick-or-treaters from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday.

Any freewill offerings of bagged candy will be gratefully accepted.

GSS Bethany, 804 Wright St., welcomes trick-or-treaters to stop by for hot chocolate from 6:30 to 7 pm.

Diamond Willow welcomes trick-or-treaters

BAXTER—Diamond Willow, 14396 Grand Oaks Drive, Baxter, will be open for trick-or-treaters from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Culver's to offer special and House of Mystery

BAXTER—Culver's will offer a Halloween special of $1 kids' meals from 4-7 p.m. Monday and Sonja's House of Mystery.

Trunk or treat at Christ Lutheran

Christ Lutheran Church, 13815 Cherrywood Drive, Baxter, will host a trunk or treat event from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Trunk or treat at Faith Baptist

Faith Baptist Church will have a trunk or treat activity from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

There will be candy, hayrides, hot cocoa and more. The church address is 229 28th St. SE, Brainerd.

Crosby

CRMC trick-or-treating open for children 10 and under

Children ages 10 and under are invited to trick or treat along the spooktacular hallways of the Care Center at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby from 6-7 p.m. Monday. Use the main entrance of the Care Center off of Highway 210.

Crosslake

Trunk and Treat at Crosslake Lutheran Church

Crosslake Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk & Treat event from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday. Children will trunk and treat vehicles decorated in the church parking lot and then go into the fellowship hall for Halloween games and activities. Food will be available.

Nisswa

Trixie to host party at CCC

Trixie will be hosting a "Happy" Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Christ Community Church in Nisswa. There will be games, candy, food and prizes.

Pequot Lakes

Echo Publishing to hand out candy

Echo Publishing will hand out candy to children from 3-5 p.m. Monday at the office on West Lake Street, near the school.

4-H Funfest planned Monday

The Pequot Lakes Eagles 4-H Club will host a 4-H Halloween Funfest from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Trailside Center at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church as a fundraiser for the Lakes Area Food Shelf.

Entry for games is a $1 donation to the food shelf. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary to hand out goodie bags

The Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary will give Halloween bags filled with goodies to kids from 4:30 p.m. until gone Monday from the back doors of the Legion on the building's west side.

Pine River

Haunted house open Monday

A haunted house will be open from 6-8 p.m. Monday across from the Pine River Library. Admission is $2.