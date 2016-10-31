Donna Wambeke, HART director, said the animal shelter is responsible for all the stray animals that come in to HART. HART took in 531 cats and 263 dogs in the 2015-16 fiscal year. So far this year, HART has taken in 186 dogs and 427 adult cats. Several cats were pregnant, Wambeke said, with 40 kittens were born, which she described as a staggering number.

"HART is here to help, but financially and physically we cannot do it all," Wambeke said. "With all these strays, we do not get any money for them, there is no money with strays. And the impounding problem attached to them is enormous, it has wiped out our budget."

HART serves Crow Wing, Cass and Aitkin counties. The animal shelter has contracts with 16 area municipalities who use impound services for dogs, but only six pay for cat impounding. Dogs and cats in these contracted areas are brought to HART by law enforcement or the animal control officer, if the animal is caught. Once brought to the shelter, HART charges $16 a day to care for the animals and the fee is collected when the owner comes to the shelter and claims the animal, or the municipality.

However, Brittany Goerges, HART board president, said there are so many more strays in the area that do not fall under the contract and the fee falls on the animal shelter. Goerges said HART does not receive any funding from local, state or federal government or any other human societies to help care for the animals. It does qualify for some grants, but it's not enough money to solve the shelter's monetary problems.

Wambeke said HART does not receive any funding because it is a low-kill animal shelter. She said government funding is only available for no-kill shelters. Wambeke said HART does not take in animals just to euthanize them, but there are instances when they do have to put an animal down if it is too sick or too aggressive.

HART is licensed to board 48 cats and 57 dogs. If the shelter is full they have to turn animals away. However, this does not solve the problem when people leave their animals on the front door of HART, which happens often. HART sees about five or six cats a day left at their building.

HART operates on an annual $380,000 budget, where revenue is generated from impound contracts and donations. Expenses include the cost for a staff of 13 full- and part-time employees; the cost to take care of the animals and get them ready for adoptions; its monthly $2,000 mortgage of its building; and the cost of running the shelter, such as electricity.

"It costs us $1,100 a day to operate this shelter," Wambeke said.

Wambeke said HART spends about $110 to prepare a dog for adoption and $95 for a cat. Every animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, given treatment for preventing worms and fleas and microchipped. Additional medical services may be needed depending on the animal. Wambeke said to save money HART will no longer place the microchips into animals. They also have reduced employee hours and increased the adoption rates.

Goerges said HART will continue to do the other tests on the animals because they will not adopt out unhealthy animals. If HART began not doing some of the tests, it would only make the animal population worse, she said.

"We can't keep on taking more animals who are left here, we have no space," Goerges said. "We only have so many kennels. .... We need monetary help to care for the animals we have."

Wambeke said though she hates to ask, but if the animal shelter does not receive any monetary donations to help take care of the animals, it will have to look at shutting down.

"That is the reality," Wambeke said. "We have been hit with the cost of doing business and have taken money we have saved but we are getting close to the bottom. ... There is not enough money."

Wambeke said she is grateful to all their volunteers and to all the people in the community who have helped HART over the years. However, she said HART needs more community support and would like to see the municipalities who do have a cat impound contract with HART to get one, to help with expenses and to help control the animal population. Wambeke said over the years municipalities who don't contract with HART have still dropped off animals at the shelter and they have taken the animal.

"It's a Catch-22," Wambeke said. "People say you are the humane society and it is your job (to take all the animals). It is our job, but not without the financial help of the community.

"It breaks my heart when I have to run an animal away because HART does not have the room or finances to care for it. HART has taken in thousands of homeless animals and remained silent. We can no longer do that. We need the help of the community"

How to donate:

• People can sign up for a direct monthly donation from their bank to HART.

• People can sponsor a week for $500 to help reduce the monthly mortgage and have their business or family highlighted on the donation board at HART.

• Make a monetary donation.

• Donate online at www.hartpets.org or mail a donation to HART, 15494 Dellweood Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401.

• Pledge a monthly donation.

• Call HART at 218-829-4141 to learn more.