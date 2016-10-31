Crack sealing, grading planned on county roads
On Thursday, crack sealing work will begin on County Road 145 in Jenkins Township and on County Road 122 in St. Mathias Township.
Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.
Motor graders will grade county roads Thursday and Friday.
Depending on the weather, the projects should last a few days. Drivers are reminded to be aware of the construction zones and the workers when traveling in these areas. Minor traffic delays may occur.