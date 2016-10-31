Waiting for a Mentor: Looking for a sports fan

Daniel is crazy about football and is in his glory playing in the neighborhood or watching it on TV every chance he gets. He also enjoys playing baseball in the summer and basketball all year long.

Many happy days are spent with his grandparents, but Daniel would like another family in his life. He wants to tag along and do pretty much anything as long as it's with mom, dad, and kids.

Does your family have room for a "tag-along" who loves to eat chicken alfredo and watch cupcake boss? Daniel is waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples, Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Daniel or any of the 28 kids waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.