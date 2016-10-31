Other fine arts activities: Theater.

Memorable fine arts achievement: "Making it into A Cappella Choir last year. Ever since first grade, when the A Cappella Choir came to sing to us, I was like I have to be in it. It's been a dream of mine."

How did you become manager: "At the end of the school year last year, Mr. Stubbs (choir director) brought me into his office and asked me to do this. I was shocked and then honored to do this. It's a big deal and to have Stubbs trust me to do it."

--- --- ---

Grace Riedel

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Brainerd High School A Cappella Choir.

--- --- ---

Favorite part of being manager: "My favorite part of being manager is helping organize all the things that we do and being on stage and I get to work closely with Stubbs. Since this is my last year, I get to connect with everyone in the choir, as the manager. I usually stay after A Cappella to help with the chorale choir and I also do some stuff at home. I brought some robes home and had to tayler them, my mom helped."

What type of skills come in handy for this position: "I think the biggest thing is the organization skills and to stay calm and respectful with everyone, especially when you are stressed and people are asking millions of questions. I do ask for help because I can't do it all myself."

Any good robe fitting stories: "When Stubbs and I were getting the robes ready for the choir students, there were like 10 robes in the room and we were like where did they go. Then Stubbs said 'They are at Tornstrom. I left them there all summer.' So, we went to Tornstrom and they were still in the room and were fine. They are so old and indestructible, we call them tanks.

"There are 70 students in A Cappella and 60 in chorale so there are a lot of robes."

Why do you enjoy being in choir: "I love chorale music and the connection between everyone when we create beautiful chords. I also lead worship at my church and singing is so powerful. It is you, not an instrument making music and singing choral music creates such a beautiful connection with others."

Artist most admired: Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning American composer.

Dream job: "Well, I want to go to school for youth and foreign missions, but my dream job would be to be an actress, if I got to pick.

"I plan to attend Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. I haven't been accepted yet, but I am sure I will. I will major in children, youth and families ministries. Ever since I was 8 I felt like I was called to be in the ministry. Faith is a big part of my life. With this degree, I want to do oversea missions.

"I want to go to Macedonia this summer and then get a job at a church. I would do youth ministry in the states and also take foreign mission trips. I went to Guatemala when I was 15 and then I did one in Colorado."

Favorite TV show: "Super Natural" or "Jane the Virgin."

Book on your nightstand: "On my nightstand is the Bible, but I am currently reading 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Favorite subject: "English or choir, worse subject is science."

Scariest movie: "I hate scary movies. When I was a kid, 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' was scary."

Favorite singer/band: Journey and singer Ed Sheeran and James Bay.

Sports/clubs: I'm not in any clubs, but I do a lot of volunteering at my church, Heritage Assembly of God Church in Baxter. I'm on the dream team for BAY (Brainerd Area Youth) Ministries."

Halloween Costume: "I'm dressing up as a lion. Lions are my favorite animal. It was last minute costume idea."

Your strongest skill: "Being able to work under pressure. I get stressed, but it motivates me. I am a big procrastinator."

Biggest pet peeve: "Eating noises."

Parents: Kathy and David Riedel of Brainerd.