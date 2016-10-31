Cass County Most Wanted for October

Cass County deputies arrested Isaiah Bimberg, Missie Camacho, Jennifer Johnson and Matthew Kline. In their place, Cass County added Ashley Marie Brown, Spencer George Fairbanks, Matthew Eugene Resch and Anitra Rose Beaulieu to the Most Wanted list. They join Natalie Mae Beaulieu, Donald Edwin Connors, Anthony Leo Fuller, Renee Marie Norris, Hector Villegas Ramirez and Shiloh Sheridan Williams.

As of Friday, there were 467 total active warrants, slightly up from 460 last month in Cass County, which includes 230 misdemeanors, 103 gross misdemeanors and 134 felonies.

If anyone recognizes or sees any of these people, they are asked to call Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-547-1424. People do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person.

The current Cass County Most Wanted list:

• Anita Beaulieu, 28, is wanted for a probation violation for burglary. Her warrant was issued Sept. 28, 2016.

• Natalie Beaulieu, 29, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued July 26, 2016.

• Brown, 35, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued Oct. 25, 2016.

• Connors, 50, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued June 21, 2016.

• Fairbanks, 25, is wanted for a probation violation for burglary. His warrant was issued Oct. 25, 2016.

• Fuller, 43, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Aug. 28, 2015.

• Norris, 39, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued Dec. 29, 2015.

• Ramirez, 41, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Aug. 2, 2016.

• Resch, 35, is wanted for failing to appear for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Sept. 14, 2016.

• Williams, 33, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Sept. 14, 2016.