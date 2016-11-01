Body of missing canoeist found

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported they found the body of the man, Kenneth Gale, at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office received the call at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 25 when Gale went missing. Authorities began search efforts immediately at the scene and have continued to search daily, with the assistance of several agencies including the Federal Dam Fire Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake DNR, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Lakes Area Dive Team and the Minnesota State Patrol.