Pets of the Week

Micky is a 51-pound, 2-year-old neutered male pit bull mix that came from another shelter that rescued him. Micky is very sweet and loves to snuggle. He keeps his kennel clean and he's very submissive. It appears he wasn't treated very kindly in his last home. He is very shy and would do best in a calm quiet home Come meet Micky, he will steal your heart away!

For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.