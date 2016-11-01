Pets of the Week
Zillow is a 4-month-old spayed female kitten that came to HART as a stray with her brother. Zillow is a brown tabby with some orange markings throughout her coat. She is very sweet and cuddly.
Micky is a 51-pound, 2-year-old neutered male pit bull mix that came from another shelter that rescued him. Micky is very sweet and loves to snuggle. He keeps his kennel clean and he's very submissive. It appears he wasn't treated very kindly in his last home. He is very shy and would do best in a calm quiet home Come meet Micky, he will steal your heart away!
For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.