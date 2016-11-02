Van crashes through wall of Brainerd strip mall

Officers learned Kuzyk's vehicle was northbound on South Sixth Street and failed to stop for the red light at the intersection with Oak Street. Kuzyk's vehicle then collided with a 2003 white Dodge Caravan driven by 74-year-old Theron Bolles of rural Brainerd.

Bolles was westbound on Oak Street proceeding through the intersection when Kuzyk's vehicle struck his van. Kuzyk's vehicle then veered into the parking lot of the Oak Place strip mall and collided with the building. The van crashed through an exterior wall and came to a stop completely inside.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. No obvious injuries were reported by either driver involved or the passenger in Bolles' vehicle, 74-year-old Sophie Bolles of rural Brainerd. Kuzyk was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd as a precautionary measure.

The Brainerd Fire Department also responded to the crash.