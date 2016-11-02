One of the considerations was whether to proceed with improvements to the city's stormwater infrastructure on Excelsior Road west of Forest Drive as a separate project, or to include it as part of a larger project including roundabout installation. The stormwater improvements would address drainage problems on the road, which this summer led to flooding during large rain events.

Trevor Walter, public works director, said the improvements would make more sense—fiscally and from an engineering standpoint—if done in conjunction with other Excelsior Road improvements and the installation of a roundabout.

Council member Todd Holman said he was in favor of completing all the pieces as one big project, and learning about the advantage of including stormwater improvements reinforced that view.

"It seems like an additional reason to think about it sooner than later," Holman said.

The roundabout project would include extending Fairview Road to meet with a new roundabout with outlets to Excelsior Road and Edgewood Drive. The proposed project was met with vehement opposition in March from Joe Brenny, owner of Brenny Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, and questions from other nearby business owners when discussed at a council meeting. It is projected to cost about $4 million.

Holman said given how well he believed the Golf Course Drive project went this year for allowing access to the road throughout the entirety of its reconstruction, he was even more confident in completing the Excelsior Road project in one phase.

"It was masterful in that everybody had full access even during construction," Holman said.

One concern was whether there was enough time to discuss the project with those along the residential portion of Excelsior Road.

"Other than the folks right around the roundabout, west of there we haven't really talked to anybody," Holman said. "Do we physically have time to do the civic engagement yet this winter, and pull people in and meet some of those time restrictions we would need to?"

Mayor Darrel Olson said if they're serious about completing the project in 2017, "we should get the ball moving" in discussing the project with the public.

"This is November, and we're going to start in April," Olson said. "That makes me somewhat nervous."

Olson echoed Holman's comments about Golf Course Drive, adding he'd ask people whether they'd want to be mad about construction for two years or one.

"I fielded a lot of those questions when we were doing the service drives," Olson said. "Do you want to be miserable for one year or miserable for three years? ... And we got a lot done in one year."

Olson noted those who would be assessed for the project would want to know as soon as possible to plan those costs into their budgets.

Walter said he needed to complete a feasibility study on the project, although Holman suggested a public notification meeting occur before the end of the year whether a study was completed or not.

"That could accelerate input, awareness," Holman said.

Consideration of the roundabout was prompted by a study of the future traffic patterns in the area in light of proposed new development and redevelopment in the area. One of those areas anticipated for development is the Gander Mountain site on Edgewood Drive, which is planned to include two multi-tenant commercial buildings. Another possible development on the south side of Excelsior Road would "need the roundabout to handle the traffic," Walter said.

Walter said if the city council is in agreement about how to finance the project, he believes "the stars are all aligned that this needs to be a complete 2017 project."

"We can get the engineers engaging the public and talk about the full design," Walter said.

Jeremy Vacinek, finance director, said another consideration for completing the project in 2017 was the planned reconstruction of Cypress Drive in 2018.

"2018 is a little heavy right now with Cypress in there," Vacinek said.

Council discusses TIF districts

With development at the heart of the roundabout consideration, Olson wondered whether those businesses that do not yet exist—but would benefit from the construction—would be responsible for some of the costs.

"How would you assess the future?" Olson said. "Does that whole $4 million have to be assessed to the people currently?"

Vacinek said evaluating the possibility of establishing tax-increment financing districts in the area could address this and capture future revenue from businesses not yet developed. If the costs of the infrastructure improvements were assessed to the developments, Vacinek said the increment they generate on the property could be returned to them to offset those costs.

Tax increment financing, commonly known as TIF, is used to induce development in an area that might not otherwise occur, and also may be used to finance public infrastructure associated with that development. The difference in taxes assessed on the value of a property before development and the value of the property after development, is what's known as the increment.

Vacinek said a specialist would inspect a proposed zone to determine whether areas are blighted or whether deficiencies in street design are impeding development.

"When that does build out, we need some of those improvements to help make that more successful," Vacinek said.

The upfront costs would be financed through general obligation bonds, Vacinek said. The district boundaries could be established, he added, without final certification until development started happening. If there was no TIF district set up prior to development, however, the increased value on those properties would not count toward the increment generated.

Based on the projected developments, Vacinek estimated $750,000 in financing generated from the TIF districts. If the developments did not materialize, Vacinek noted the city would be responsible for those funds.

"We would be very cautious in how we put that together," Vacinek said. "You would want to be very conservative in your approach as to how you're funding that."

Considering bike lanes, trails

Walter asked whether the council was on board with a full-depth reclamation of Excelsior Road with the addition of two 5-foot bike lanes along the shoulders. This setup would mirror the rest of Excelsior Road, Walter said.

If separated grade trails were installed, it would require acquiring right-of-way from residents, and on the commercial end, would mean shrinking the road down to minimal shoulders. Walter said it would look more like Clearwater Road from Memorywood Drive to Whipple Beach. Separated grade trail would remain part of the plan around the roundabout.

"So when Excelsior is done, it will look like Fairview (Road)," Holman said.

Olson said he was fine with this plan.

Council member Steve Barrows asked about a trail along Grand Oaks Drive down to Excelsior Road. He said children living in the apartment complexes on Grand Oaks Drive must stand to wait for the school bus at the street's intersection with Excelsior Road, and there were safety concerns.

Holman noted the safety concerns appeared to be associated with a right turn lane in the southbound lane of Grand Oaks Drive that left no room for the children to stand and wait.

"There's no place to get away from the cars there," Barrows said.

After some discussion, it was determined placing a trail on the east side of the street would not help solve the problem, since the children needed to cross to the west side anyway. Placing a trail on the west side of the street would mean filling wetlands in the area south of the city park on Grand Oaks Drive.

Another option, Walter suggested, was to widen the road, pave the shoulders and restripe it to remove the right turn lane. He said the turn lane was added based upon traffic projections in 2000.

"I wonder if those projections have really come to be," Walter said. "That might be worth having the traffic engineer take a quick look at."

"I think this is the time to look at that," Barrows said.

The discussion on Excelsior Road accounted for about one hour of the work session, which ran from 6-8:30 p.m. Council members Quinn Nystrom and Mark Cross did not attend the Oct. 27 work session. Olson reported Nystrom was attending an award ceremony for her grandfather.