Crosby police lieutenant to be featured on 'Dr. Phil'

The TV show will discuss the rape case of a 19-year-old University of Minnesota student. Randolph was the lead investigator on the case. Randolph joined the Crosby Police Department in January after working for the University of Minnesota Police Department for 13 years.

Daniel Drill-Mellum was convicted in August of rape and was given a six-year prison sentence, according to the Star Tribune.

Dr. Phil McGraw is the host of the daytime talk show in its 14th season.