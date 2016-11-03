Deer Opener: Warm weather, improved deer herd awaits hunters

After two consecutive mild winters, the Minnesota DNR projects the deer harvest should increase this season. The DNR is projecting the 2016 total harvest will be between 165,000 and 185,000 deer, a slight increase over the 2015 total harvest of a little more than 159,000. That's out of an estimated one million total white-tailed deer roaming the state.

Brainerd area wildlife manager Christine Reisz said the expectations are better largely because of the increase in does and fawns. Many of the does observed had two fawns this spring, adding to the population, Reisz said.

"They came out of the winter in really good health," Reisz said while setting up for the 14th annual Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener at Breezy Point Resort Thursday afternoon.

What to expect

Shooting hours

Sunrise: 8:05 a.m. - shooting opens 7:35 a.m.

Sunset: 5:56 p.m. - shooting open until 6:26 p.m.

Remember to turn back the clock an hour Saturday night in order to wake up on time for the Sunday morning hunt.

Weather

Plan to walk to the deer stand quietly and dressed warmly as conditions will be calm and near 38 degrees in the morning, according the National Weather Service in Duluth. Dress in layers as the day is expected to warm to 62 degrees. The night will be clear, dropping to 41 degrees. Sunday will be warm again, around 60 degrees, with a slight chance of a shower about 1 p.m.

Reisz said they were able to get goals back to where they hoped after those improvements in two local permit areas, including 242 and 247. Those had been lottery areas in 2015 but were able to increase to hunter's choice. In fact all local permit areas except 249 are at or near the goal zone. Reisz said the hope is to increase by about 50 percent in 249.

Locally, whitetail enthusiasts like Peter Lodermeier, Region Five director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, who drives bus in the Brainerd lakes area, said he knows there are a few deer around, though he has seen fewer at roadside.

"Last year by this time, I had processed a dozen road-kill deer that I had picked up in the Brainerd area," Lodermeier said by email. "This year I've only done seven. On the other hand the Brainerd Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association put its Hides for Habitat collection boxes out last Tuesday (Oct. 25) and by Sunday afternoon after only checking a few of the boxes seven hides were found. That is encouraging to me that there are deer out there."

He takes the approach of finding road-killed venison to fill his freezer. So rather than fret about finding deer for himself, he's one of about 20 hunt hosts who will be taking out media from the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener headquartered at Breezy Point Resort. One media member he is helping set up near the Turn in Poachers building off Wise Road, Brainerd, and another group he is setting up on his property 15 miles south of Brainerd.

"I'm hoping they get a chance to do their thing," Lodermeier said.

Here's a closer look at the permit areas locally.

There are some lotteries but mostly one-deer per hunter areas around the Brainerd lakes area. Surrounding deer permit areas offer a variety of environments along with varying regulations.

Permit area 242

Those hunting from the northern edge of the Crow Wing State Park north to Manhattan Beach or Pelican Lake to Pequot Lakes, can shoot one deer of their choice. Permit area 246

Those hunting around Pillager, Huntersville, Nimrod and south of Backus had a chance of getting one of 3,000 permits in a lottery. Permit Area 249

Those hunting southeast of Brainerd, including sites from Fort Ripley to Mille Lacs Lake are also in a one-deer limit lottery. There were 1,500 permits available there.

Permit area 247

Those to the northeast of Brainerd up through Cuyuna Country and as far east as Deerwood can take one deer of their choice.

-- Changes to remember --

CWD sampling in southeast

Deer hunters in southeastern Minnesota who harvest a deer during the 3A and 3B firearms deer seasons are encouraged to have their deer sampled for chronic wasting disease at one of 30 locations.

Register deer

Hunters are reminded to register deer before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal. Deer can be registered by phone, internet or in-person, with details available at www.mndnr.gov/gameregistrationhelp.

Deer plan

The DNR continues to develop the state's first-ever deer management plan. Overall goals of the deer plan include setting a statewide harvest objective; addressing regional variations in deer habitat and populations; and describing and guiding the DNR's responsibilities and activities related to deer management. More information will be posted as it becomes available at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan, and people can stay informed by subscribing to the Deer Notes email list at www.mndnr.gov/deer.

No whole deer carcasses allowed to enter Minnesota

Hunters who harvest deer outside the state are reminded that whole deer carcasses are no longer allowed to be brought into Minnesota from anywhere in North America. This new restriction that includes all members of the deer family (deer, elk, moose and caribou) is an effort by the DNR to respond to the increasing prevalence and geographic spread of CWD. More about how hunters can bring deer into the state and a link to a video about how to cape a deer can be found at www.mndnr.gov/deerimports.

Info center expanded hours

To provide better year-round customer service, the DNR Information Center is piloting a permanent move to longer hours and days for phone calls only, starting this Wednesday. The public will be able to get answers to their natural resources questions by dialing 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The Information Center will take phone calls only during the new hours, not in-person visits or license sale requests. The License Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, for deer opener only, but is otherwise open for calls and in-person visits from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.