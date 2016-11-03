Brainerd American Legion Cmdr. Gerald Strobel; Second Vice Cmrd. Tom Swanson; and Executive Board Member Charlie Extrand honored each agency with a letter and certificate for each sworn-in officer. Representatives from each agency in attendance were given a folder of the letters and certificate to bring back to their offices to hand out to their men and women. In attendance were Crow Wing County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Goddard, Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes, Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston, Baxter Assistant Police Chief Russ Wicklund and Trooper Nick Diederich and Sgt. Lance Turcotte with the Minnesota State Patrol-Brainerd District.

There were 130 letters, which stated: "The officers and members of the Brainerd American Legion sincerely appreciate your service and dedication to the Brainerd/Baxter area.

"As a token of our appreciation, we want to give you two free meals at the Brainerd Legion."

Extrand, who came up with the idea to honor all the law enforcement officers and firefighters in the Brainerd/Baxter area, said he wanted the legion to show their support as there are "so many bad things happening in the world" with the police force and he wanted to thank them for their service.

"We are fortunate to not have these bad things happen," Extrand said. "We want to show them how much they are appreciated and what a good job they are doing."

Strobel and Swanson together said they could never handle doing the job officers and firefighters have to do.

Fitch wanted to challenge all American Legion Posts and other service clubs in the state and around the country to do the same, honoring law enforcement officers and firefighters with a letter of support for their service and dedication and a certificate for a free meal to thank them for their work. Fitch said she would like to see this good deed go viral.

All the officers and the fire chief expressed gratitude for the Legion's support.

Goddard, who helped coordinate the Legion's efforts with the local agencies, said the sheriff's office appreciates the Legion's support. He said it is a nice and positive gesture from the organization, especially in this time and age where there are a lot of bad things happening with police forces across the country.

"These are the people we have always looked up to and to have them stand up for us and say thank you is huge," Goddard said.

McQuiston added: "We're very fortunate to continue to have an outpouring of community support and this is another great example. To have the personnel at the Legion recognize the service work of our officers really humbles us because their service-orientated people."

The Brainerd Fire Department received letters and certificates for its 36 firefighters.

"The fire department really appreciates the generosity of the legion and everything they do for the community," Holmes said. "It is very nice of them to recognize our firefighters for their dedication and commitment to serving the area communities."

Wicklund said it was really nice for the Legion to show its appreciation to area officers and to present the certificates to all the officers was a positive gesture.

Turcotte said, "It's awesome to get positive community feedback that often times we don't hear."