Ditching, ATV damage repair work planned

On Wednesday, crack-sealing work will begin on County Road 122 in St. Mathias Township. County work crews will be performing this work. Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Depending on the weather, the projects should last a few days. Drivers are advised to be aware of the construction zones and the workers when traveling in these areas, a news release stated. Minor traffic delays may occur.