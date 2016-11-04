Finding that flying feeling

On a sunny, warm morning a couple weeks ago, recreational pilot Mike Peterson took me up for a flight in his 2004 Zenair CH701 airplane. Peterson had graciously offered to take me on a flight to show me how communications work at an airport without a control tower, and to give me a taste of general aviation.

I'd been on commercial flights before but this was my first time in a smaller plane, much less one with a propellor. Peterson warned me about the close quarters in the two-seat cockpit before I stepped inside. With both of us sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, I'd describe the situation as cozy.

The Zenair CH701 is nicknamed the "Sky Jeep," which is also written on the plane's doors. It's called that because it's a rugged, basic airplane with no frills, Peterson said. It should be noted when Peterson met me at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport and drove me to the hangar he rents, we rode to the hangar in his Jeep Wrangler.

"That's just kind of a coincidence," Peterson said with a laugh.

The single-engine, fixed-gear airplane features a basic instrumentation dashboard to which Peterson has added a GPS device and iPad. The iPad and the GPS produce more vibrant maps and displays, but it's still a simple aircraft.

My favorite feature of the cockpit, though, was a label in the center of the dashboard which serves as a simple troubleshooting mantra while flying: "Don't do nothin stupid."

The stick sits between the two seats in the cockpit and the rudder pedals sit at the feet of both occupants. The stick and the rudder pedals are the two primary flight controls, Peterson said.

The Zenair CH701 doesn't require a long runway to take off, so it's ideal for shorter airstrips, Peterson said. There's about 700-800 of them in the world, he said, and only about six or eight of them in the state. Peterson likes this plane because it wasn't as expensive to buy and it carries a lower operating cost.

"There's only a few of these, and I kind of like things that are a little different," Peterson said. "You usually attract some attention wherever you go with it, because some people haven't ever seen one."

Taking flight

When we arrived at Peterson's hangar, he opened the hangar door and my first impression of the airplane thankfully wasn't fear. It was about the size I had been expecting and kept reassuring myself by thinking about Peterson's extensive flight experience.

I'm not sure what I was expecting to see in Peterson's hangar, but it looks more like a place to hang out than a workshop. There's a plane, obviously, but there's also so chairs and loveseats, posters and photos on the wall and a refrigerator. Peterson and his friends hang out there a couple times a month during the summer. They'll bring their families and swap stories over beers, brats and burgers.

When we got situated in the cockpit, Peterson gave me an overview of the instruments, stick and rudder pedals. We wore headphones with microphones so we could communicate over the din of the engine, which was pretty cool.

Peterson couldn't have made me feel more comfortable. He kept telling me to speak up if I had any questions, or more importantly, concerns. We were blessed with a pretty calm day, so thankfully there weren't any points where I felt unsafe. The only discomfort came from squeezing my frame into the cockpit, which faded into the background once we were airborne.

Takeoff happened surprisingly fast, as it only took a few seconds for the nose to tip up and for the airplane to start climbing. As we gained altitude, I could quickly tell what draws people to general aviation.

The view of the Brainerd lakes area from 1,300-1,400 feet above ground was incredible. The fall colors were in full effect and created a vista my iPhone camera couldn't do justice. It was all lakes and trees as far as I could see, with massive Lake Mille Lacs looming in the distance.

The flight lasted about 40 minutes and took a route Peterson is very familiar with. We left the airport and headed to the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area to get a bird's eye view of the mine pit lakes. From there, we headed north, flying over Pelican Lake, Cross Lake and the Whitefish chain before turning back south.

We then flew over North Long Lake and Gull Lake, checking out Madden's Resort, Cragun's Resort and the East Gull Lake Airport before heading south along Highway 371 and then over Brainerd. A highlight of this portion was flying over my apartment as well as a friend's cabin on North Long Lake.

Taking control

The biggest highlight of our flight, though, was about 10 minutes into it. We had leveled off our flight and Peterson's voice came over my headphones and asked me if I wanted to take control of the stick. After a little hesitation, I took Peterson up on his offer and took the stick in my hand.

Peterson still controlled the rudder pedals while I used a light touch on the stick to keep us level. I quickly learned the stick is quite responsive and it only took tiny nudges to keep us flying straight. I don't want to brag or anything, but Peterson told me I did a good job flying, which must mean I'm a natural pilot.

We flew south a bit, flying near South Long Lake and heading east a bit before turning back to the airport. The whole time, we could hear chatter on the common radio channel of aircraft taking off and landing at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, as well as the other airports in the area. Each aircraft provided a position and heading before taking off, so other aircraft in the area know where they are. Despite the lack of a control tower, there's a ton of communication and procedures in place to ensure safety, Peterson said.

Peterson, upon noticing a flock of geese, said with some displeasure how he's always looking out for geese. They're stubborn and don't get out of the way of aircraft, he said, unlike hawks or eagles. Geese can cause some problems for a smaller aircraft like Peterson's.

Peterson taught me the difference between airspeed and ground speed while we were flying above the Brainerd lakes area. An airplane flying at a 100 mph airspeed can vary in ground speed, depending on the strength and direction of the wind. For example, an airplane flying at a 100 mph airspeed into a 20 mph headwind would have a ground speed of 80 mph. In contrast, an airplane flying at a 100 mph airspeed with a 20 mph wind at its back would have a ground speed of 120 mph.

"You don't really notice wind when you're up there," Peterson said. "You really don't notice it much other than your ground speed changes."

Aviation background

Peterson, 63, took his first solo flight in 1969, the week after his 16th birthday. He flew for years before family and career obligations got in the way and ended up taking about a 20-year break from flying. He always wanted to get back into it, though, and picked it back up about 15 years ago.

"Ever since then, I've been flying all the time," Peterson said.

As a kid, Peterson built model airplanes and thought they were cool. Once he started making a little money, he decided he wanted to learn to fly. Nowadays, he takes roughly the same flight around the area whenever he flies.

"How lucky am I to be one of the people that can just go whenever I want to go and get in an airplane and fly around?" Peterson said. "Man, how can you not be excited about that?"

Even though Peterson flies frequently, he said his plane probably hasn't been more than 200 miles away from the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport. He likes to take the same scenic flight around the area. Sometimes he takes a longer flight to places like McGregor and Longville to visit and have lunch with other pilots.

There's the perception airports and general aviation are the playground of the wealthy, Peterson said. There are some wealthy people involved, he said, but it's mostly people like Peterson who put all their recreational time and money toward flying.

"Airports really are comprised of a much bigger mix of just average people," Peterson said. "They just all happen to love aviation and that's where they put their time and dollars."

General aviation

The general aviation community in Brainerd has always been strong, airport Director Steve Wright said. There's a good variety of businesses located at the airport, which lends some resiliency to the airport, he said. The resorts and other lake properties also bring in a steady stream of vacationers in the summer.

General aviation ranges from small single-engine aircraft used for recreation to large jet aircraft used for corporate enterprises, Wright said. Since 2000, the national general aviation fleet has decreased while aircraft based at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport has steadily increased, he said. The Federal Aviation Administration master record for the airport shows 89 aircraft at the airport, classified as such:

• 69 single-engine aircraft,

• six multi-engine aircraft,

• six jet engine aircraft,

• eight helicopters.

General aviation contributes approximately 91 percent of the total activity to the airport compared to the 9 percent operated by the scheduled air carriers, Wright reported. Annual peak activity for general aviation takes place in June, July and August, he said.