Salvation Army bell ringing volunteer registration open

Two hours of volunteering at a kettle raises an average of $60, according to a news release. That's enough for The Salvation Army to buy groceries for three days for a family of four, or provide food and shelter for a person experiencing homelessness for two days.

If ringing outside in the cold isn't appealing, many kettle locations are indoors, the release stated.

Visit salvationarmynorth.org/volunteer/bellringing/ to register as a bell ringer.

The Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meals, Christmas assistance, and all kinds of other services for families in need. For more information, contact the local Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army at salvationarmynorth.org/community/brainerd/ or at 218-829-1120.