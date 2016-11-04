Making a deer hunter

Earlier in the day, Brady was sighting in the rifle he'd be using. The .243 rifle was borrowed as Brady didn't have his own yet. Giving him tips on shooting was his mentor for the hunt, Jim Stetler of Pequot Lakes. At his side was another member of the hunting party, Brian Evenson, Jim's brother-in-law. Both men are members of the local Bluewater Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, located out of the Pequot Lakes area. Evenson is president and Stetler is treasurer. Both are keenly focused on getting youth like Brady in the outdoors.

Just off Evenson Road, in rural Pequot Lakes, Brady lined up his shot, breathed easy and fired. Even though a crowd of others was standing behind watching, including his proud mom, he hit the bullseye from 100 yards.

"Now you can go out there with confidence," Stetler said as he walked back with Brady, who proudly held his target in hand.

Hunters for the future

Getting to that point of confidence took time. Brady has always had an interest in hunting thanks to his grandpa, but he's never had the access that some hunters enjoy. His grandpa, Dave Hall, has been a member of the Bluewater Chapter since its beginning and his stories of deer hunting intrigued young Brady to get out and see what it was all about.

"I've been looking forward to it for a long time," Brady said.

Brady's mom Kathy Toensing said he's been looking forward to it for most of his life. While Kathy, a single mom, never got into hunting, she knew it was important to Brady and has been the driving force of getting him outdoors. She was pleased to find out that members of the Bluewater Chapter of MDHA were eager to mentor Brady and pass on a tradition to him that has been a lifelong passion for them.

Evenson said the deer hunting chapters were asked to look at ways to get more youths involved in hunting. He immediately knew the veteran deer hunters needed to mentor youth and provide a quality hunting experience in order to keep future generations involved. They just needed to find a youth who was interested, but didn't have the resources to do it. Hunting land and a willing adult can be hard to come by.

"Brady fit the bill," Evenson said.

Stetler has been hunting outside Pequot Lakes for over 30 years and Evenson's family has been deer hunting there since the early 1900s. While the busyness of life has worked to pull family time away, the in-laws agreed that deer hunting was always a family gathering. Some years have been lean, others plentiful. But no matter what, at the end of the day, the potluck commences and stories start in force.

Practice makes perfect

So Brady and seven others from the chapter attended an MDHA-sponsored week-long Forkhorn Camp at Deep Portage to earn their firearms safety certification. Sponsored by the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, this camp provides participants with basic knowledge necessary to become an ethical, responsible and successful deer hunter. To understand deer, they study white-tailed deer biology, habits and habitat needs. Campers then learn hunting skills, including marksmanship and field to feast game care and preparation. Students who do not yet have their Minnesota DNR Firearms Safety Certificate (required to hunt in Minnesota) are trained by DNR Firearms Safety instructors and can test to receive their certificate as part of the camp experience.

Those leaving the camp can feel confident about hunting deer. The only thing missing perhaps is how to exaggerate a hunting story. But those things take practice.

And while Brady's mom was eager to go along side Brady on his hunt, she soon found that as a county employee in the elections department, she would have to work due to the upcoming election.

Instead, Brady will join Stetler in what some family members call the "Taj Mahal," a 4-by-12-foot deer stand, fully enclosed with heater and a to-die-for view.

"This is home for a weekend," Stetler said.

After showing him where they would hunt, Stetler and Evenson took the time to show Brady some areas where deer sign could be found in abundance. Tracks were crisscrossed through the plots planted into greens. Fresh buck rubs were evident in areas where the leaves were pushed aside and antler scratches were clear in the wet sandy soil. The group spoke of a big buck that's been around for several years.

"He's been going incognito," Stetler said.

Brady hopes to put his skills to the test Saturday morning and have a story to tell at deer camp now and the rest of his days.

INFO BOX

Other Bluewater Chapter work

Education

• Youth Firearm Safety and Women's Firearms Safety classes.

• At least 104 youth were sent to Forkhorn Camp with scholarships courtesy of the chapter.

• Sponsored Broken Wing Connection Handicap Hunt for multiple years.

• Whitetails Program for educating youth.

• United Foundation for Disabled Archers (UFFDA) Mentored Hunts supported many years.

• Sponsored National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) for Pequot Lakes and Nisswa.

Schools

• Sponsored 4-H Shooting Sports teams in area schools.

• Sponsored area youth field trips to Deep Portage for multiple years.

• Purchased large mammal education boxes for Warroad Schools.

• Mentored Area Youth multiple years through the Chapter Forkhorn Hunts.

• Donated to the Boy Scout Outdoor Camp.

• Numerous Youth Forkhorn Day Events at Broken Wing Camp.

Habitat/Land Management

• Purchased seed for chapter members food plots for multiple years.

• Donated towards land acquisitions for multiple Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) such as the Burgen Lake Prairie WMA, Gun Lake WMA and KCC Kay Snake Land Purchase.

• Wildlife openings and food plots enhancements to local areas.

• Purchased a portable bridge to be used on public ground.

• Clearing land and trails for seeding by Huntersville, Robert Vaughn property and Jill Stella's property.

• Seed for loggers to plant in local wildlife openings.

• Contributed towards the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation.

• Donated towards the MDHA State Habitat Committee and Funds.

• Donated towards multiple Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program projects.