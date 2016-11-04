Brainerd man named outstanding young Minnesotan

Since 1950, JCI Minnesota has acknowledged the efforts and accomplishments of young adults who have contributed to the state through their service, thought and influence, community involvement, or entrepreneurship through the Ten Outstanding Young Minnesotans program. Each year, the best of the best are carefully chosen and have the honor of being named an outstanding young Minnesotan bestowed upon them.

Past recipients include former Vice President Walter Mondale, former U.S. Sen. Dave Durenberger and Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield.

The 2016 Ten Outstanding Young Minnesotans include:

• Johnson; Brainerd,

• Ann Beuch, Blake Road Corridor Collaborative; Minnetonka,

• Carissa Carroll, Jack's Baskets; Shoreview,

• Leah Driscoll, Twin Cities Mobile Market; St. Paul,

• Chris Henjum, Flaherty & Hood, PA & Esqyr; St. Louis Park,

• Jaylani Hussein, CAIR-MN; Minneapolis,

• Kathryn Lindenfelser, Crescent Cove; Crystal,

• Emmanuel Oppong, Community Engagement Coordinator; St. Cloud,

• Anddi Schwartz, Let Them Eat Cake; St. Paul,

• Kimberly Stommes, Attorney & Diabetes Educator; St. Cloud.

Johnson was an active accountant for nearly 10 years, when he and his wife started Devine Johnson Marketing, a website consulting and marketing business. This opportunity gave him the freedom to pursue his lifelong passion in politics, by running for Brainerd City Council in 2014. He was elected in November of 2014 began his term in January of 2015.

The mission of JCI Minnesota is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. As an all-volunteer grassroots organization, JCI Minnesota offers the opportunity for a young person to find their own path in volunteering and service.