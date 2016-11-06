Miss Brainerd Lakes program crowns 3 queens

Mau is the daughter of David and Gayle Mau. She is a senior at Coon Rapids High School, has enlisted in the Army National Guard and plans to earn an engineering degree at the Air Force Academy.

Smith is the daughter of Allen and Kirsten Smith of Baxter. She is a graduate of Brainerd High School and is currently attending St. Cloud State University. Her career ambition is to enter into the mass communications and sports broadcasting field.

Brown is the daughter of Stacy Englund. She is currently a junior at Hibbing High School.

Bailey Wachholz, the daughter of Pam and the late Duane Wachholz, was named first runner-up in the Miss Brainerd Lakes/Miss Central Lakes pageant.

In the Miss Brainerd Lakes Outstanding Teen Pageant, Taylor Krassas, the daughter of Bill and Debbie Krassas, was named first runner-up.

Mau won the Miss Spirit Award. Brown won the Teen Spirit Award. The Spirit Award is voted on by the contestants as they choose the young woman who brought the most energy and fun to the pageant experience.

Kara Super-Peterson and Mackenzie Erickson, co-directors of the Miss Brainerd Lakes Scholarship Program, said in a news release all the titleholders had phenomenal talents and spoke well on stage. Mau sang and danced to "Sam, You Made My Pants Too Long" and Smith danced to "Dance Like Your Daddy." Brown sang a capella to the song "Hallelujah."

The Miss contestants competed in private interview, swimwear, talent, evening gown and an on-stage question in the pageant. Each queen receives a $1,000 college scholarship and first runners-up receive $100 college scholarships, among other prizes.

The Teen contestants competed in private interview, lifestyle and fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and an on-stage question in the pageant. The Teen queen receives a $500 college scholarship and first runners-up receive $100 college scholarships, among other prizes.

Also introduced were eight Miss Brainerd Lakes princesses, who were crowned at the Crow Wing County Fair in August. The Miss Brainerd Lakes Princess Program introduces girls, ages 5-12, to the Miss America program before they reach competition age. It allows them to work closely with the Miss Brainerd Lakes/Miss Central Lakes queens, who will serve as their role models and mentors through community service. This is not a competition for these girls, but a mentoring experience, the news release stated. The Miss America Organization does not believe it is healthy for young girls' self-esteem to allow them to compete under the age of 13. As their prize, they all receive an official crown and sash and are invited to a pool party hosted at Cragun's Resort. They also make appearances at the parades throughout the year with the new queens.

The 2017 Miss Brainerd Lakes princesses are Zoe, Lauren, Tiffani, Kaylin, Leila, Auria, Emma, and Mackenzie. Last names have been withheld for security purposes.

The current Miss Minnesota, Madeline Van Ert, and the current Miss Minnesota's Outstanding Teen, Cali Weddle, attended the event. The night also included an appearance from all of the former Miss Brainerd Lakes, Miss Baxter, and Miss Central Lakes queens.

An official preliminary to the Miss Minnesota Scholarship Pageant, and then on to the Miss America Scholarship Pageant, the Miss Brainerd Lakes/Miss Central Lakes scholarship program has a history of empowering young women to achieve their dreams and goals, the news release stated.

The Miss Brainerd Lakes Scholarship Program, Inc. is a Minnesota nonprofit corporation that awards thousands of dollars of scholarships each year to young women who compete for the titles of Miss Brainerd Lakes, Miss Central Lakes and Miss Brainerd Lakes Outstanding Teen. The news release stated participating in the Miss America system not only helps participants pay for college and prepare for a career, it also provides an opportunity to gain additional experience, work on issues of importance to society, enhance personal and professional skills and other talents.

For more information on future pageants, or to request one of the titleholders to speak at an event, visit the website www.missbrainerdlakes.weebly.com or email Super-Peterson and Erickson at missbrainerdlakes@hotmail.com.

"The Miss Brainerd Lakes committee would like to thank all of the generous support of our area businesses and individuals," the release stated.