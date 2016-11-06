Waiting for a Mentor: 2 girls in need of a mentor

Both these girls like school and are good at math; it must run in the family. They love their teachers and Angie thinks her principal is really funny.

How about the future? Angie wants to be an actress when she grows up and be in the movies. Stephanie wants to be a mom.

What do these girls have in common? They both want a woman in their lives; Angie to go camping and horseback riding, Stephanie to do crafts.

Does either of these sweet girls spark your interest? Angie and Stephanie want Kinship Mentors. They are waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples; Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youths from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors may be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Angie, Stephanie or any of the 28 kids waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.