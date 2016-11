Blazing hot day on trail

Judy Minor bikes in blaze orange on hunting opener Saturday at Crow Wing State Park. Noel Radomski, down to a blaze orange t-shirt layer, takes a walk Saturday at Crow Wing State Park on a warm hunting opener.

Blaze orange clad locals afield enjoyed record warm weather over the first weekend of the deer hunting opener.

According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, at the Brainerd airport temperatures soared to 71 degrees Saturday afternoon and 68 degrees Sunday, tieing the previous high temperature for Saturday set in 1975.

