BHS student declared cancer free
BEMIDJI—Bemidji High School student Jacob Caliri, "Super Jacob," was honored on stage Thursday night before the theater department's production of "Anything Goes." At the opening curtain speech, it was announced that Caliri had been declared cancer free.
Caliri has been filling the role of assistant director for the production of "Anything Goes." He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in the spring of 2016 and the school held a special graduation ceremony for Caliri because treatment would more than likely cause him to miss the event. The cast and crew of this year's "Anything Goes" has chosen to do a service project to raise funds to help offset Jacob's medical expenses. If you would like to contribute, make checks payable to Jacob Caliri and mail to Bemidji High School, c/o Holly Nelson, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 55601.