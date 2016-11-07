BHS student declared cancer free

Caliri has been filling the role of assistant director for the production of "Anything Goes." He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in the spring of 2016 and the school held a special graduation ceremony for Caliri because treatment would more than likely cause him to miss the event. The cast and crew of this year's "Anything Goes" has chosen to do a service project to raise funds to help offset Jacob's medical expenses. If you would like to contribute, make checks payable to Jacob Caliri and mail to Bemidji High School, c/o Holly Nelson, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 55601.