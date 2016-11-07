Philadelphia transit strike ends one day before election

The walkout, declared a week ago over healthcare, pensions and other issues, idled buses, trolleys and trains that provide some 930,000 rides a day in the fifth most populous U.S. city.

The tentative five-year deal announced at a news conference outside Transport Workers Union headquarters is contingent upon ratification by union members and the board of Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

SEPTA said in a statement that service would be phased back on Monday, with full schedules restored by the start of the service day on Tuesday, which is also Election Day.