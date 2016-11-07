As a result of the extrication, per city ordinance, West was billed $500 for the service. At an April Brainerd City Council Personnel and Finance Committee meeting, West's mother approached the committee about appealing the fee.

The ordinance did not have an appeal structure included, so the committee decided to hold off on West's appeal until the ordinance was modified. The ordinance was later amended to include an appeal process.

On Oct. 5, West submitted her formal appeal to the Brainerd Fire Department, citing her status as a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead and not having the $500 to pay the fee, which was not covered by her insurance.

Monday night, the Brainerd City Council approved a motion to reach out to West's insurance agent requesting a letter documenting the refused coverage of the fee. Council member Dave Pritschet said the letter would provide documentation of the reason why West was appealing the fee, beyond not having the $500 to cover the it. It would also prevent setting a precedent of people appealing the fee claiming they don't have the funds to pay it, he said. It could be possible to set up a payment plan to cover the fee over a period of time and not all at once.

The fees were set assuming insurance companies would generally cover them, Pritschet said. Fire Chief Tim Holmes noted the department does receive checks from insurance companies covering extrication fees.

West noted in her appeal since the accident, she has changed her college major to social work in order to give back to others. She had told Holmes she would attend the meeting Monday night, but was not in attendance. Council member Mary Koep said it would be appropriate to wait to take action on West's appeal until she could appear in person before the council.

Council member Kelly Bevans asked Holmes to put together information on how other comparable cities handle fee structures for services like extrication, to make sure the city's fees are appropriate.

In other business, the council:

Called for citizen applicants for the Cable TV Advisory Committee, Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals and Walkable Bikeable City Committee.

Approved new contractor licenses for Traut Companies, Waite Park and Mark Stone Construction Company, Wadena.

Approved a new taxicab certificate for Ronnie Schnichels doing business as Grab-a-Cab, LLC.

Received a written report from Holmes on the department's activity for the month of October. The fire department responded to 38 calls during the month, with nine of those calls canceled enroute. Of those 38 calls, 23 were within the city of Brainerd.

Approved a lawful gambling application for exempt permit submitted by Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association for a raffle Feb. 9, 2017, at Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St.

Approved a lawful gambling application for exempt permit submitted by Knights of Columbus Council 1491 for bingo events Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2017, at St. Francis Church, 404 N. Ninth St.

Approved a lawful gambling application for conduct excluded bingo submitted by St. Andrew's Council of Catholic Women for a bingo event Nov. 19 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1108 Willow St.

Approved a lawful gambling application for exempt permit submitted by Central Lakes College Foundation for a raffle Feb. 22, 2017, at 501 W. College Drive.

Approved an event/street application submitted by Nancy Williams for a "Gnome for the Holiday" event from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in downtown Brainerd. No streets will be closed during the event.

Accepted a bid for 2016-17 downtown snow removal from Tom's Backhoe Service. The city sought bids from five contractors and Tom's Backhoe was the only one to respond. The base bid for 4 inches of snow is $5,693 and each additional inch of snow is $1,522. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent over last year's unit prices.

Approved a project overrun for the O Street sanitary sewer interceptor replacement project in the amount of $7,145, for a total project cost of $56,067. The contractor, DeChantal Excavating, ran into wet and saturated conditions about 10 feet below the surface, which was not anticipated. This resulted in an increased amount of aggregated bedding used for the project.

Approved a contractor payment to Crow Wing County Highway Department for the College Drive striping project in the amount of $5,769.

Approved a contractor payment to Tim Thompson Plumbing for the sanitary sewer block 46 project in the amount of $21,330.

Approved a contractor payment to Anderson Brothers Construction for the sanitary sewer block 46 project in the amount of $95,054.

Approved a contractor payment to DeChantal Excavating for the O Street interceptor project in the amount of $56,067.

Set a special meeting to canvass the 2016 general election results for noon, Nov. 15, at city hall.