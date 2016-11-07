Vehicle's side mirror strikes, injures pedestrian

The Crosby Police Department was called at 9:25 a.m. to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Police reported the pedestrian, Virginia R. Santiago, 66, Ironton, was transported by ambulance to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Police stated a vehicle driven by Randall K. Tscheu, 67, Ironton, pulled out of the Ironton Post Office parking lot and then headed east on Fourth Street, Ironton, when the vehicle's passenger mirror struck the woman. Tscheu and his passengers stated they did not see the woman in the roadway prior to the crash.

Police stated sunshine may have been a factor in the crash.