Driver swerves to miss deer, hits vehicle instead
PINE CENTER—Three people were injured Sunday when a driver swerved to miss a deer and struck a vehicle in the opposite lane on Crow Wing County Road 113 near County Road 2 in Pine Center.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the vehicle who swerved to miss the deer as Anthony Beaulieu, 32, Onamia. The other driver was Fayette Locnikar, 48, Pillager, and her passenger, Denise Locnikar, 61. All three parties were transported by North Memorial Ambulance to a hospital.