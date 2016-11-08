Hunter found dead in the woods

Prairie Township east of Little Falls.

According to the sheriff's office, Terrence Brisk was found deceased by a family member. Brisk was believed to be hunting as he was wearing blaze orange.

Larsen states their office is actively investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, DNR, Pierz Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.