Multi-Purpose School

Garfield Students enjoy their morning snack before school while a voter leaves the polling place for Ward 3 Precincts 2 and 3 at the school Tuesday morning. The students will be eating their lunch in the classrooms because the cafeteria is used for voting today. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch
Carl and Vicki Starkka leave Garfield School Tuesday morning after voting. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch
Mrs. Norlock's second graders watch election judge Jerry Lyscio check in a voter at Lowell School Tuesday. Lyscio took the time to explain the process to the children as they watched democracy in action in Brainerd Ward 3 Precinct 1. (Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch)