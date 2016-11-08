Search
    Multi-Purpose School

    By Steve Kohls Today at 11:43 a.m.
    Mrs. Narlock's second graders watch election judge Jerry Lyscio check in a voter Tuesday at Lowell Elementary School. Lyscio took the time to explain the process to the children as they watched democracy in action in Brainerd Ward 3, Precinct 1. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch1 / 3
    Carl and Vicki Starkka leave Garfield School Tuesday morning after voting. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch2 / 3
    Garfield Students enjoy their mornring snack before school while a voter leaves the polling place for Ward 3 Precincts 2 and 3 at the school Tuesday morning. The students will be eating their lunch in the classrooms because the cafeteria is used for voting today. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch3 / 3

