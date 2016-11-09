Baxter re-elects Cross and Holman

All four of Baxter's precincts were in after 10 p.m.

"It was close," Cross said. "I had no inkling how it was working out. I'm happy to see the numbers work out the way they did. I want to congratulate everyone for running a great race and thank all the voters for coming out and voting."

Cross said he's been on both sides, once losing a close race by eight votes. He also lost the first year he ran for office. Mark Cross, 56, is an architect for the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs at Camp Ripley. Cross has been on the city council for 16 years.

Cross said getting the word out to people about his background and what his view were, participating in candidate forums and the voter's guide helped.

"It was good to see the high voter turnout," Cross said.

Top vote-getter Holman was out picking up campaign signs after the polls closed. He said everyone is pretty tired of political signs by now.

"It was exciting to see," Holman said of the results. "I'm always anxious but overall I felt that the city, not just me, but the city was perceived well."

Holman said the feedback was positive and follows years of consistent work, being there for meetings and contributing at multiple levels.

"I felt pretty optimistic going into the night, but you just never know," Holman said. "I work hard to try to get out and try to visit and listen and get to where issues are and if there is a way for me to be helpful as part of the whole council."

Holman said he believes the council has a really good working team and said he appreciated the support that returned him to office. Holman, 55, is Mississippi Headwaters program director at The Nature Conservancy and has been a member of the Baxter City Council and serving as vice mayor for nine years.

"It's an honor to serve you know the city it always has been and tonight is a continuation of that great opportunity to continue serving so I really look forward to the next four years and continuing to move the city forward."great appreciate," Holman said.

I look forward to the next four years and being able to move the city forward.

For the two challengers time was a recognized constraint.

"It was close," Yliniemi said. "I think if I would have had more time—that was the biggest obstacle. I just didn't have time to do a lot of it. There aren't enough hours in the day when you work until 7 o'clock at night."

Yliniemi, 50, a heating and cooling/plumbing and heating technician at Lakes Area Plumbing, has more than 30 years experience in business. He is also chair of the Baxter Utilities Commission.

Yliniemi said meeting with people face-to-face and going door-to-door is helpful. Yliniemi said anytime there is an incumbent and voters aren't upset about an issue such as taxes or services, it's an uphill battle. In 2014, Yliniemi unsuccessfully ran for city council, getting 1,262 votes and coming in third behind Quinn Nystrom with 1,599 and and Steve Barrows with 1,538.

"I'll take another stab at it I think," Yliniemi said. "I'd just like to thank everyone who voted for me and if I take another stab at it I'd appreciate their vote in the future."

Jones, 39, president of Randall State Bank, came in fourth with 1,100 votes or 15.07 percent. Jones had not served as an elected official before.

"It was a great experience and I didn't have the time to devote to the campaign as I wish I would have," Jones said. "I just want to say congratulations to Todd and Mark and wish them the best and hope the city of Baxter continues to thrive."

Depending on where he is in the next few years, Jones said he may run for office again. He said he hoped some of the issues he brought up may make a difference, which was ultimately the goal. Mayor Darrel Olson ran unopposed. Olson received 3,965 votes or 98.44 percent with 63 write-in votes.

"I'm humbled and honored by the voters support," Olson said. "I said this before I love this city and I've worked hard to represent Baxter and its residents. I look forward to continuing working with great council members who all have the same goal to continue to make Baxter a great place to live."

Breakdown by precinct: Cross Jones Yliniemi Holman

Baxter Precinct 1 East 772 445 616 798

Baxter Precinct 1 West 444 192 487 494

Baxter Precinct 2 East 444 265 362 518

Baxter Precinct 2 West 402 198 370 455