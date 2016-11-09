Brainerd City Council: 2 new faces in at-large seats

Stunek was leading with 1,199 votes. He said he was very excited to win election to the council as his passion is to work with others in the community to move Brainerd forward.

"I'm passionate, reliable and motivated to do what's best," Stunek said.

Stunek, 64, spent more than 40 years with the Brainerd Fire Department. He served as fire chief for more than five years before retiring in April 2015. That public safety experience will serve him well on the council, he said, as he knows what the fire and police departments need to move the community forward.

With 4 of 9 precincts reporting at 11:45 p.m., Lambert had the second-most votes at 1,123. Upon being told she was likely going to win one of the two at-large seats, she said she didn't realize how humble it would make her feel. After previous unsuccessful runs for the ward 2 and an at-large seat on the council, she said being on the winning side felt fantastic.

"I'm looking forward to learning the ropes and doing the best job I can for the city of Brainerd," Lambert said.

Lambert, 62, has spent 40 years in nursing and currently works at the Essentia Health—Brainerd clinic. She has no previous elected office experience.

As of midnight, with 4 of 9 precincts reporting, Dale Parks had 853 votes, good for third place. He was unable to be reached for comment on the results. Parks, 60, retired after working for 32 years for Crow Wing County Social Services. He previously represented ward 4 on the council from 2010-2014.

Wussow called the Dispatch at 9 p.m. to report he had gone to four precincts in the city of Brainerd to check results. Those results indicated Stunek and Lambert would take the two seats, so Wussow was going to go to bed early. Even though he didn't come out ahead, Wussow said he's excited for the city.

"I learned a lot," Wussow said. "The city is going in a very positive direction."

Wussow, 50, is a retired former city and county administrator who most recently served as Brainerd City Administrator from February of 2014 to August of 2015. As of midnight, with 4 of 9 precincts reporting, he had 629 votes.

The current at-large council members, Mary Koep and Chip Borkenhagen, chose not to run for re-election.