Stenglein, 32, called Ruud about 11 p.m., when the results became clear, she said.

"I'm OK," Stenglein said. "Our campaign has been positive on both sides. It's been a pleasant campaign, which is quite unusual."

Ruud agreed with Stenglein on the tone of the campaign.

"It's really humbling that folks think I did a good enough job to send me back," Ruud said. "I'm really proud of this election I ran. ... We had different opinions, but we really have the best interest in heart, so I look forward to working with her (Stenglein) on issues. I think she has a really great grasp on tax issues."

As for what Ruud plans to tackle in her return to the state senate, she said, "There are so many things."

"We have a health care crisis," Ruud said. "I hear every day how awful it is for people."

Ruud co-owns Lakes and Leisure Realty with her husband, and they have five children, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In her spare time, Ruud works on developing leadership skills. She recently won a scholarship to attend a leadership academy, and will be president of the National Foundation for Women Legislators for 2017, she said.

In the Senate, Ruud serves on the jobs, agriculture and rural development committee, the finance-subcommittee on equity and the finance-natural resources, economic development and agriculture budget division committee.

Stenglein would not rule out a future run for office, although said it was too early to say for sure.

"I'm not making any major life decisions until at least Thursday," she said.

Stenglein began her DFL activism in 2008, becoming a phone-banker and door-knocker for Al Franken and area candidates. In 2010, she was recognized as volunteer of the year for Senate District 12 after making the most calls and securing the most positive responses in the area campaign office. In 2013, Stenglein was inducted into the Minnesota DFL Women's Hall of Fame as a "Rising Star."

She was most recently the liaison between Congressional District 8 and the Crow Wing County DFL.

Stenglein is a lifelong area resident, where she attended Brainerd High School. She went on to graduate from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and is now an enrolled agent working at Nisswa Tax Service. She lives in rural Brainerd with her two dogs, Zane and Daisy.