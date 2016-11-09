Brainerd mayor: Menk wins Brainerd mayor

"I congratulate him (Goedker) on running a good campaign," Menk said, after he was woken up by a call from the Brainerd Dispatch at 12:30 a.m. today. "I'm going to see that I'm able to attend more events representing the city of Brainerd, helping the city prosper by giving good representation to the community."

Goedker said he was disappointed and he thought the race would be closer.

"It was exciting to watch the race," Goedker said. "I think Ed will continue to do a good job. I'm excited for him, and now I can go to sleep."

Goedker said he plans to continue his involvement with city government.

"There will be things I'm sure I will be involved with still, keeping an eye on things," he said. "I think really one of the biggest issues we have is welcoming businesses into Brainerd. We've been getting better at that but we need to do more to bring small businesses into the Brainerd area."

Menk, 67, is the current mayor and owner of E.L. Menk Jewelers in downtown Brainerd. Goedker, 44, is a self-employed real estate broker and represented ward 3 on the council from 2004-2012.

Menk will serve the remaining two years of former Mayor James Wallin's four-year term, which ends in 2018. Wallin died Sept. 26, 2015, after which Menk was appointed by the Brainerd City Council to serve as mayor until the November general election.