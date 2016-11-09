Area cities round-up
City offices, Aitkin County
Aitkin
Mayor—Gary L. Tibbitts, 681
City council (two seats)
Katherine L. Galliger, 599
City offices, Crow Wing County
Breezy Point
Mayor—Tom Lillehei (incumbent), 1,138
City council (two seats) Rebecca Ball, 669. Jeff Helland, 477. Gary A. Mitchell, 477
Gene Dehler, 290.
Crosslake
Mayor—Patty Norgaard, 820. Mark Wessels, 738.
City council (two seats)—David Nevin, 850. Gary Heacox, 788. Darrell Shannon, 748.
Cuyuna
Mayor—Lloyd Brix (incumbent), 117.
City council (two seats)—David Zontelli (incumbent), 100. Jake Stockard (incumbent), 96.
Deerwood
Mayor—Michael Aulie (incumbent), 136. Josiah Granholm, 72.
City council (two seats) Debby Leonard (incumbent), 160. Eric Ostrowski, 134.
City council, special election—John V. Taylor, 184.
Fifty Lakes
Mayor—Tim Anick (incumbent), 210.
City council (two seats)—Linda Steffens, 183. Jay Weinmann (incumbent), 164. Vernon O'Bryan, 104.
Special election for city council member—Mark Bradley, 182. Don Reierson, 100.
Fort Ripley
Mayor—Gerald Tschida, 30.
City council (two seats) Lonny Goble, 31. Ellen Noreen, 19.
Garrison
Mayor—Bruce Pierson (incumbent), 59.
City council (two seats)—Suzanne Foster (incumbent), 69.
Ironton
Mayor—Clark Hamdorf (current council member), 236.
City council (two seats)—Angie Kugel (incumbent), 205. Stephen Herzenach, 183.
Jenkins
Mayor—Jon Lubke (incumbent), 150.
City council (two seats)—Gary Hart (incumbent), 148. Charles Hoffman (incumbent), 132.
Manhattan Beach
City council—Janis Allen (incumbent), 25.
City clerk-treasurer—Amy Wannebo, 25. Barbara Hanson-Wannebo (incumbent), 15.
Nisswa
Mayor—Fred Heidmann (current council member), 594. Don Jacobson, 561.
City council (two seats)—Gary Johnson (incumbent), 560. John Ryan, 442. Mike Hoff, 406. Bill Cruz, 338. Gregg Sellner, 248.
Pequot Lakes
Mayor—Nancy A. Adams, 861.
City council (two seats)—Scott Pederson (incumbent), 610. Mimi Swanson, 422. Jason Baca, 370. Maury Graham, 217.
Riverton
Mayor—David C. Peterson (incumbent), 48.
City council (two seats)—Pamela L. Dobson (incumbent), 44. Ila Rae Martin (incumbent), 41.
Special election for city council member—Denise Frahm, 48.
Trommald
Mayor—Kathy Pierson, 28. Jim Hiller (incumbent), 13.
City council (two seats)—Jackie Wood (incumbent), 34. Gary LeBlanc (incumbent), 27.
Special election for city council member (two seats)—Ben A. Mooers, 30. Eugene Wgeishofski, 20.
City offices, Morrison County
Genola
Mayor—Larry Korf (incumbent), 26.
City council (two seats) Tim O'Neil (incumbent), 21. Charles Storkamp (incumbent), 27
City clerk—Tammy Giuliani (incumbent), 30
Harding
City council (one seat) David Hayes (incumbent), 37
Special election for city council—Tami Young (incumbent), 40.
City clerk—Corey Hayes (incumbent), 41.
City treasurer, special election—Karen Hayes (incumbent), 40.
Hillman
Mayor—Norm Iverson (incumbent), 16.
City council (one seat) Bob Billig (incumbent), 16.
Special election for council member, no one filed.
City clerk—Dana Iverson (incumbent), 16.
Lastrup
Mayor—Kay Hoheisel (incumbent), 41.
City council—Ted Hoheisel (incumbent), 40.
Special election for council member, no one filed.
City treasurer—Diane Schmidtz (incumbent), 40.
Little Falls
City council, ward 1—Raquel Lundberg, 735. Loren Boyum (incumbent), 323. Robin Hensel, 91.
City council, ward 2—Gerald Knafla (incumbent), 1,190. Catherine VanRisseghem, 551.
City council, ward 3—Frank Gosiak (incumbent), 865.
Motley
Mayor—Al Yoder (current council member), 170. Amy Hutchison (current council member), 81.
City council, two seats—Steve Johnson (incumbent), 148. Nate Douglas, 114. Robert L. Follis, 76.
Pierz
Mayor—Toby Egan (incumbent), 599.
City council (one seat) Kyle Bednar, 383. Don Bujalski, 268.
City clerk—Dave Fischer, 608.
Randall
Mayor—Danny L. Noss (current council member), 161. Bob Riitters (incumbent), 155.
City council (two seats) Rick Turner (incumbent), 190. James Chyba, 137. Brian Zilka, 118. Andrew Haider, 57.
Swanville
Mayor—Sandra M. Lange (incumbent), 139.
City council, two members—Norman A. Carlson (incumbent), 137.
City offices, Todd County
Bertha
Mayor—Dennis Zimmerman (incumbent), 189.
City council (two seats) Darrell Hoemberg (incumbent), 179. Paul Olson (incumbent), 147.
Browerville
Mayor—Bob Heid (incumbent), 260.
City council (two seats) George Santer, 244. Alan Fenner, 218.
Clarissa
Mayor—no one filed.
City council (two seats) Jim Schnettler, 170. Josh Crider, 188. Brian Yates, 103. James R. Kroyer (incumbent), 62.