    Area cities round-up

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 1:27 a.m.

    City offices, Aitkin County

    Aitkin

    Mayor—Gary L. Tibbitts, 681

    City council (two seats)

    Katherine L. Galliger, 599

    City offices, Crow Wing County

    Breezy Point

    Mayor—Tom Lillehei (incumbent), 1,138

    City council (two seats) Rebecca Ball, 669. Jeff Helland, 477. Gary A. Mitchell, 477

    Gene Dehler, 290.

    Crosslake

    Mayor—Patty Norgaard, 820. Mark Wessels, 738.

    City council (two seats)—David Nevin, 850. Gary Heacox, 788. Darrell Shannon, 748.

    Cuyuna

    Mayor—Lloyd Brix (incumbent), 117.

    City council (two seats)—David Zontelli (incumbent), 100. Jake Stockard (incumbent), 96.

    Deerwood

    Mayor—Michael Aulie (incumbent), 136. Josiah Granholm, 72.

    City council (two seats) Debby Leonard (incumbent), 160. Eric Ostrowski, 134.

    City council, special election—John V. Taylor, 184.

    Fifty Lakes

    Mayor—Tim Anick (incumbent), 210.

    City council (two seats)—Linda Steffens, 183. Jay Weinmann (incumbent), 164. Vernon O'Bryan, 104.

    Special election for city council member—Mark Bradley, 182. Don Reierson, 100.

    Fort Ripley

    Mayor—Gerald Tschida, 30.

    City council (two seats) Lonny Goble, 31. Ellen Noreen, 19.

    Garrison

    Mayor—Bruce Pierson (incumbent), 59.

    City council (two seats)—Suzanne Foster (incumbent), 69.

    Ironton

    Mayor—Clark Hamdorf (current council member), 236.

    City council (two seats)—Angie Kugel (incumbent), 205. Stephen Herzenach, 183.

    Jenkins

    Mayor—Jon Lubke (incumbent), 150.

    City council (two seats)—Gary Hart (incumbent), 148. Charles Hoffman (incumbent), 132.

    Manhattan Beach

    City council—Janis Allen (incumbent), 25.

    City clerk-treasurer—Amy Wannebo, 25. Barbara Hanson-Wannebo (incumbent), 15.

    Nisswa

    Mayor—Fred Heidmann (current council member), 594. Don Jacobson, 561.

    City council (two seats)—Gary Johnson (incumbent), 560. John Ryan, 442. Mike Hoff, 406. Bill Cruz, 338. Gregg Sellner, 248.

    Pequot Lakes

    Mayor—Nancy A. Adams, 861.

    City council (two seats)—Scott Pederson (incumbent), 610. Mimi Swanson, 422. Jason Baca, 370. Maury Graham, 217.

    Riverton

    Mayor—David C. Peterson (incumbent), 48.

    City council (two seats)—Pamela L. Dobson (incumbent), 44. Ila Rae Martin (incumbent), 41.

    Special election for city council member—Denise Frahm, 48.

    Trommald

    Mayor—Kathy Pierson, 28. Jim Hiller (incumbent), 13.

    City council (two seats)—Jackie Wood (incumbent), 34. Gary LeBlanc (incumbent), 27.

    Special election for city council member (two seats)—Ben A. Mooers, 30. Eugene Wgeishofski, 20.

    City offices, Morrison County

    Genola

    Mayor—Larry Korf (incumbent), 26.

    City council (two seats) Tim O'Neil (incumbent), 21. Charles Storkamp (incumbent), 27

    City clerk—Tammy Giuliani (incumbent), 30

    Harding

    City council (one seat) David Hayes (incumbent), 37

    Special election for city council—Tami Young (incumbent), 40.

    City clerk—Corey Hayes (incumbent), 41.

    City treasurer, special election—Karen Hayes (incumbent), 40.

    Hillman

    Mayor—Norm Iverson (incumbent), 16.

    City council (one seat) Bob Billig (incumbent), 16.

    Special election for council member, no one filed.

    City clerk—Dana Iverson (incumbent), 16.

    Lastrup

    Mayor—Kay Hoheisel (incumbent), 41.

    City council—Ted Hoheisel (incumbent), 40.

    Special election for council member, no one filed.

    City treasurer—Diane Schmidtz (incumbent), 40.

    Little Falls

    City council, ward 1—Raquel Lundberg, 735. Loren Boyum (incumbent), 323. Robin Hensel, 91.

    City council, ward 2—Gerald Knafla (incumbent), 1,190. Catherine VanRisseghem, 551.

    City council, ward 3—Frank Gosiak (incumbent), 865.

    Motley

    Mayor—Al Yoder (current council member), 170. Amy Hutchison (current council member), 81.

    City council, two seats—Steve Johnson (incumbent), 148. Nate Douglas, 114. Robert L. Follis, 76.

    Pierz

    Mayor—Toby Egan (incumbent), 599.

    City council (one seat) Kyle Bednar, 383. Don Bujalski, 268.

    City clerk—Dave Fischer, 608.

    Randall

    Mayor—Danny L. Noss (current council member), 161. Bob Riitters (incumbent), 155.

    City council (two seats) Rick Turner (incumbent), 190. James Chyba, 137. Brian Zilka, 118. Andrew Haider, 57.

    Swanville

    Mayor—Sandra M. Lange (incumbent), 139.

    City council, two members—Norman A. Carlson (incumbent), 137.

    City offices, Todd County

    Bertha

    Mayor—Dennis Zimmerman (incumbent), 189.

    City council (two seats) Darrell Hoemberg (incumbent), 179. Paul Olson (incumbent), 147.

    Browerville

    Mayor—Bob Heid (incumbent), 260.

    City council (two seats) George Santer, 244. Alan Fenner, 218.

    Clarissa

    Mayor—no one filed.

    City council (two seats) Jim Schnettler, 170. Josh Crider, 188. Brian Yates, 103. James R. Kroyer (incumbent), 62.

