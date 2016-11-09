Area cities round-up

City offices, Crow Wing County

Breezy Point

Mayor—Tom Lillehei (incumbent), 1,138

City council (two seats) Rebecca Ball, 669. Jeff Helland, 477. Gary A. Mitchell, 477

Gene Dehler, 290.

Crosslake

Mayor—Patty Norgaard, 820. Mark Wessels, 738.

City council (two seats)—David Nevin, 850. Gary Heacox, 788. Darrell Shannon, 748.

Cuyuna

Mayor—Lloyd Brix (incumbent), 117.

City council (two seats)—David Zontelli (incumbent), 100. Jake Stockard (incumbent), 96.

Deerwood

Mayor—Michael Aulie (incumbent), 136. Josiah Granholm, 72.

City council (two seats) Debby Leonard (incumbent), 160. Eric Ostrowski, 134.

City council, special election—John V. Taylor, 184.

Fifty Lakes

Mayor—Tim Anick (incumbent), 210.

City council (two seats)—Linda Steffens, 183. Jay Weinmann (incumbent), 164. Vernon O'Bryan, 104.

Special election for city council member—Mark Bradley, 182. Don Reierson, 100.

Fort Ripley

Mayor—Gerald Tschida, 30.

City council (two seats) Lonny Goble, 31. Ellen Noreen, 19.

Garrison

Mayor—Bruce Pierson (incumbent), 59.

City council (two seats)—Suzanne Foster (incumbent), 69.

Ironton

Mayor—Clark Hamdorf (current council member), 236.

City council (two seats)—Angie Kugel (incumbent), 205. Stephen Herzenach, 183.

Jenkins

Mayor—Jon Lubke (incumbent), 150.

City council (two seats)—Gary Hart (incumbent), 148. Charles Hoffman (incumbent), 132.

Manhattan Beach

City council—Janis Allen (incumbent), 25.

City clerk-treasurer—Amy Wannebo, 25. Barbara Hanson-Wannebo (incumbent), 15.

Nisswa

Mayor—Fred Heidmann (current council member), 594. Don Jacobson, 561.

City council (two seats)—Gary Johnson (incumbent), 560. John Ryan, 442. Mike Hoff, 406. Bill Cruz, 338. Gregg Sellner, 248.

Pequot Lakes

Mayor—Nancy A. Adams, 861.

City council (two seats)—Scott Pederson (incumbent), 610. Mimi Swanson, 422. Jason Baca, 370. Maury Graham, 217.

Riverton

Mayor—David C. Peterson (incumbent), 48.

City council (two seats)—Pamela L. Dobson (incumbent), 44. Ila Rae Martin (incumbent), 41.

Special election for city council member—Denise Frahm, 48.

Trommald

Mayor—Kathy Pierson, 28. Jim Hiller (incumbent), 13.

City council (two seats)—Jackie Wood (incumbent), 34. Gary LeBlanc (incumbent), 27.

Special election for city council member (two seats)—Ben A. Mooers, 30. Eugene Wgeishofski, 20.

City offices, Morrison County

Genola

Mayor—Larry Korf (incumbent), 26.

City council (two seats) Tim O'Neil (incumbent), 21. Charles Storkamp (incumbent), 27

City clerk—Tammy Giuliani (incumbent), 30

Harding

City council (one seat) David Hayes (incumbent), 37

Special election for city council—Tami Young (incumbent), 40.

City clerk—Corey Hayes (incumbent), 41.

City treasurer, special election—Karen Hayes (incumbent), 40.

Hillman

Mayor—Norm Iverson (incumbent), 16.

City council (one seat) Bob Billig (incumbent), 16.

Special election for council member, no one filed.

City clerk—Dana Iverson (incumbent), 16.

Lastrup

Mayor—Kay Hoheisel (incumbent), 41.

City council—Ted Hoheisel (incumbent), 40.

Special election for council member, no one filed.

City treasurer—Diane Schmidtz (incumbent), 40.

Little Falls

City council, ward 1—Raquel Lundberg, 735. Loren Boyum (incumbent), 323. Robin Hensel, 91.

City council, ward 2—Gerald Knafla (incumbent), 1,190. Catherine VanRisseghem, 551.

City council, ward 3—Frank Gosiak (incumbent), 865.

Motley

Mayor—Al Yoder (current council member), 170. Amy Hutchison (current council member), 81.

City council, two seats—Steve Johnson (incumbent), 148. Nate Douglas, 114. Robert L. Follis, 76.

Pierz

Mayor—Toby Egan (incumbent), 599.

City council (one seat) Kyle Bednar, 383. Don Bujalski, 268.

City clerk—Dave Fischer, 608.

Randall

Mayor—Danny L. Noss (current council member), 161. Bob Riitters (incumbent), 155.

City council (two seats) Rick Turner (incumbent), 190. James Chyba, 137. Brian Zilka, 118. Andrew Haider, 57.

Swanville

Mayor—Sandra M. Lange (incumbent), 139.

City council, two members—Norman A. Carlson (incumbent), 137.

City offices, Todd County

Bertha

Mayor—Dennis Zimmerman (incumbent), 189.

City council (two seats) Darrell Hoemberg (incumbent), 179. Paul Olson (incumbent), 147.

Browerville

Mayor—Bob Heid (incumbent), 260.

City council (two seats) George Santer, 244. Alan Fenner, 218.

Clarissa

Mayor—no one filed.

City council (two seats) Jim Schnettler, 170. Josh Crider, 188. Brian Yates, 103. James R. Kroyer (incumbent), 62.